Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is full of praise for Coach Maurizio Sarri -“his system is perfect for me”.The former Juventus man had a difficult first season in England, but has been back to his best in recent weeks.

“I was told that he’s a Coach who plays very well with the ball and loves tactical work, but he also has a good personal relationship with the players,”Morata revealed, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Sarri knows perfectly the difference between the various moments in the life of a squad: when you need to work he’s like a general and is the first to set the example, when it’s time to joke he can have you dying of laughter.

“That’s all reflected in the group, we’re getting on well together and we’re playing good football. The only reason we’re a little behind in the table is that we’ve had some draws.

“We haven’t been with Sarri for a long time though, we haven’t lost yet and that’s good because the competition is very tough in the Premier League.

And we’ll improve.“I was surprised that to talk to him you don’t need something to have happened, you’re injured or playing badly, or well.”

“He’s always available and interested, he wants to know how you are, how your life is. Football issues, sure but also, I don’t know… the political situation in your country.

“One of the first times I met him, he asked me what I thought of Basque independence. I gasped, I didn’t expect that! We then talked about it passionately, and that’s something about him that’s not so obvious.