Top flight football clubs will introduce video assistant referees (VAR) in the 2019/2020 season, the Premier League has announced.In a statement on Thursday,the league said clubs had agreed to launch VAR in principle at a Shareholders’ Meeting.

The League will now make a formal request to the International Football Association Board and FIFA. Sorry, this content isn’t avail- able on your device.

The decision came after clubs were updated on the non-live VAR trials underway with the League and Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) during the current season.

READ ALSO Pep want’s Napoli’s Allan

Results and areas for improvement from the use of VAR in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and other leagues across the world, were also discussed at the meeting.

The league said its non-live testing programme would remain in place for the rest of the current season.It also wants to develop a clear protocol for communicating VAR decisions to fans in the stands