Makarfi welcomes Saraki, Ortom others to PDP

Ismail Omipidan

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi has extended a warm welcome to Sen. Bukola Saraki, Governors Samuel Ortom, Abdulfatal Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, senators, members of the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly and all others who have returned home to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by media aide to Makarfi, Mukthar Sirajo, the former Kaduna State governor said everyone in the party would be well accommodated and carried along in the scheme of things.

The statement read, “Senator Ahmed Makarfi has always believed that the Peoples Democratic Party as a family and the largest organic party in Africa is an umbrella wide enough to accommodate and provide security to all Nigerians, more so at this most difficult time in the our history.

“As the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi fought long and hard to ensure that democracy did not perish in Nigeria.

“He did so even at risk to his life because he believes that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only party founded on the very basic principles of democracy, justice, equity, fairness and the rule of law.

“The Senator has always believed that the rebranded and repositioned PDP offers opportunity for all who have the will to take it.

“He fought even harder to create an environment where members could thrive and develop to their God given potential by laying emphasis on openness, fairness, justice and inclusion.

Sen. Makarfi also believes that the 2019 election is the most consequential election of our generation as recent events in our country have indicated; a democracy in peril due to intimidation and harassment of political opponents, impunity in government, insecurity in the land, poverty at a level never witnessed in the country, homelessness and hopelessness as the ruling party shows little or no capacity, nor interest to halt the trend.

“This is why the senator is gladdened on the news of the return back to the fold of these our brothers and sisters and the other democrats who decided to move in the right direction.

“He congratulates them all and offers a hand of fellowship and cooperation to all of them, to work together, to rescue our country, save our democracy, preserve the legacy of our heroes past, restore our prosperity and secure our security at this crucial period.

“Sen. Makarfi looks forward to meeting them all, to work together to alter the trajectory of our country for the better, by enthroning a new order where the constitution and rule of law reign supreme and the people matter,” the statement read.