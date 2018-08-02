– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Makarfi welcomes Saraki, Ortom others to PDP
2nd August 2018 - Catholic Church changes teaching to oppose death penalty in all cases
2nd August 2018 - Interest rates: Bank of England expected to increase base rate
2nd August 2018 - Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap
2nd August 2018 - Ganduje grants N132m to farmers
2nd August 2018 - Foundation makes case for albinos
2nd August 2018 - FRSC establishes unit command in Kazaure to enforce safety regulations
2nd August 2018 - Commonwealth accuses Zimbabwe security of using excessive force to break up protests
2nd August 2018 - Ghanaian president swears in new electoral commission chair
2nd August 2018 - Med-View Airline begins transportation of pilgrims from Lagos Airport
Home / Politics / Makarfi welcomes Saraki, Ortom others to PDP
MAKARFI

Makarfi welcomes Saraki, Ortom others to PDP

— 2nd August 2018

Ismail Omipidan

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi has extended a warm welcome to Sen. Bukola Saraki, Governors Samuel Ortom, Abdulfatal Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, senators, members of the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly and all others who have returned home to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued by media aide to Makarfi, Mukthar Sirajo, the former Kaduna State governor said everyone in the party would be well accommodated and carried along in the scheme of things.

The statement read, “Senator Ahmed Makarfi has always believed that the Peoples Democratic Party as a family and the largest organic party in Africa is an umbrella wide enough to accommodate and provide security to all Nigerians, more so at this most difficult time in the our history.

“As the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi fought long and hard to ensure that democracy did not perish in Nigeria.

“He did so even at risk to his life because he believes that the Peoples Democratic Party is the only party founded on the very basic principles of democracy, justice, equity, fairness and the rule of law.

READ ALSO: Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap

“The Senator has always believed that the rebranded and repositioned PDP offers opportunity for all who have the will to take it.

“He fought even harder to create an environment where members could thrive and develop to their God given potential by laying emphasis on openness, fairness, justice and inclusion.

Sen. Makarfi also believes that the 2019 election is the most consequential election of our generation as recent events in our country have indicated; a democracy in peril due to intimidation and harassment of political opponents, impunity in government, insecurity in the land, poverty at a level never witnessed in the country, homelessness and hopelessness as the ruling party shows little or no capacity, nor interest to halt the trend.

READ ALSO: FRSC establishes unit command in Kazaure to enforce safety regulations

“This is why the senator is gladdened on the news of the return back to the fold of these our brothers and sisters  and the other democrats who decided to move in the right direction.

“He congratulates them all and offers a hand of fellowship and cooperation to all of them, to work together, to rescue our country, save our democracy, preserve the legacy of our heroes past, restore our prosperity and secure our security at this crucial period.

“Sen. Makarfi looks forward to meeting them all, to work together to alter the trajectory of our country for the better, by enthroning   a new order where the constitution and rule of law reign supreme and the people matter,” the statement read.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAKARFI

Makarfi welcomes Saraki, Ortom others to PDP

— 2nd August 2018

Ismail Omipidan Sen. Ahmed Makarfi has extended a warm welcome to Sen. Bukola Saraki, Governors Samuel Ortom, Abdulfatal Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal, Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, senators, members of the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly and all others who have returned home to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)….

  • POLICE

    Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN The Marine Police, on Thursday, said its men rescued three persons on Pashi river, Badagry, Lagos State, when their boat capsized on July 29. the Divisional Marine Officer (DMO), Badagry, DSP Uchenna Itinyi, disclosed this in an interview, in Badagry. Itinyi said the men were coming from Cotonou, Benin Republic, and the boat was…

  • GANDUJE

    Ganduje grants N132m to farmers

    — 2nd August 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Government has released a grant of N132 million to the state branch of All Farmers Association (AFAN) to facilitate its tractor lending programme, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said. The governor, who made this known in Kano during the inauguration of 50 new tractors purchased under the programme, initiated…

  • ALBINOS

    Foundation makes case for albinos

    — 2nd August 2018

    Bianca Iboma Co-founder of Onome Akinlolu Majaro Foundation (OAM), Mr. Akinlolu Majaro, has identified lack of societal acceptance, medical challenge and relationship with other people as three major plights confronting albinos in Africa. He told participants at a forum to celebrate the International Day of Albinism Awareness, in Lagos that, “The only difference between the…

  • safety

    FRSC establishes unit command in Kazaure to enforce safety regulations

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jigawa has established a Unit Command in Kazaure senatorial district of the state to enforce safety regulations in the area. Mr Angus Ibezim, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday. Ibezim said the unit…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share