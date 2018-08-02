– The Sun News
Home / National / FRSC establishes unit command in Kazaure to enforce safety regulations
frsc

FRSC establishes unit command in Kazaure to enforce safety regulations

— 2nd August 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jigawa has established a Unit Command in Kazaure senatorial district of the state to enforce safety regulations in the area.

Mr Angus Ibezim, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Ibezim said the unit would cover Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa and Yankwashi local government areas under the senatorial district.

He explained that the gesture was to enable the corps to increase its visibility in the state so as to ensure that motorists and and other road users obeyed traffic rules and regulations.

He said the initiative was also part of the command’s efforts to respond swiftly in case of road crashes and other emergency situations in the area.

“FRSC has finally opened a unit command in Kazaure axis. The unit is a dream come true.

“We lacked visibility in the area, and when motorists don’t see us they flaunt traffic regulations.

“Establishing the unit will also help us to check speeding, overloading and reckless driving among motorists along major roads in the Emirate,” he said.

The sector commander commanded the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini, and the Kazaure Local Government Council for their support toward the establishment of the unit.

“I want use this opportunity to thank the emir of Kazaure for his enthusiasm in accepting us in conjunction with the local government council.

“The council provided us with a befitting office accommodation,” he said.

Ibezim appealed to the emir to educate his subjects on our operations so that the corps, the emirate and local government councils would be able to enforce traffic regulations in the area.

“With our presence, we target to bring road crashes to zero level in the area,” he said.

The sector commander said the unit had already commenced a month-long public enlightenment, advocacy, free vehicle checks and advice to motorists in the emirate.

“We involved all stakeholders, including the NURTW, NARTO, RTEAN and ACOMORON as well as traditional and religious institutions to educate and sensitise all road users in the emirate,” he said.

According to him, the FRSC’s target is to ensure that each of the five emirate councils in the state has a unit command.

“Our target is to make sure that each of the five emirate councils has one unit command.

