– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap
2nd August 2018 - Ganduje grants N132m to farmers
2nd August 2018 - Foundation makes case for albinos
2nd August 2018 - FRSC establishes unit command in Kazaure to enforce safety regulations
2nd August 2018 - Commonwealth accuses Zimbabwe security of using excessive force to break up protests
2nd August 2018 - Ghanaian president swears in new electoral commission chair
2nd August 2018 - Med-View Airline begins transportation of pilgrims from Lagos Airport
2nd August 2018 - Lagos begins campaign against sexual harassment in workplace
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Asaba fans disappointed over Okagbare’s withdrawal
2nd August 2018 - NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters
Home / National / Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap
POLICE

Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap

— 2nd August 2018

NAN

The Marine Police, on Thursday, said its men rescued three persons on Pashi river, Badagry, Lagos State, when their boat capsized on July 29.

the Divisional Marine Officer (DMO), Badagry, DSP Uchenna Itinyi, disclosed this in an interview, in Badagry.

Itinyi said the men were coming from Cotonou, Benin Republic, and the boat was loaded with different goods when it capsized.

He said the police officers, who were on 24 hours water patrol when the incident occurred, immediately moved to the scene and rescued the passengers.

“We were able to save them before sinking, but unfortunately, we were unable to save their goods as everything went down.

“I asked them to sit down for few minutes to see if the incident had affected them, so that we could take them to the hospital for treatment.

“When I discovered that they were in good condition, I told them to write an entry and released them.

“I urged them to come back the following day to check if we would be lucky to find any of their goods,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ganduje grants N132m to farmers

The DMO implored travelers on boat to always put on life jackets.

The Marine Police, established in 1891 in Lagos, was then known as ‘Night Water Patrol,’ with initial personnel of 12 headed by a sergeant.

It was saddled with duties such as anti-smuggling patrols, anti-piracy operations, enforcement of ports, harbour and Shipping Acts, guards, escorts duties, surveillance and general anti-crime duties.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Police rescue 3 in Lagos boat mishap

— 2nd August 2018

NAN The Marine Police, on Thursday, said its men rescued three persons on Pashi river, Badagry, Lagos State, when their boat capsized on July 29. the Divisional Marine Officer (DMO), Badagry, DSP Uchenna Itinyi, disclosed this in an interview, in Badagry. Itinyi said the men were coming from Cotonou, Benin Republic, and the boat was…

  • GANDUJE

    Ganduje grants N132m to farmers

    — 2nd August 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Government has released a grant of N132 million to the state branch of All Farmers Association (AFAN) to facilitate its tractor lending programme, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said. The governor, who made this known in Kano during the inauguration of 50 new tractors purchased under the programme, initiated…

  • ALBINOS

    Foundation makes case for albinos

    — 2nd August 2018

    Bianca Iboma Co-founder of Onome Akinlolu Majaro Foundation (OAM), Mr. Akinlolu Majaro, has identified lack of societal acceptance, medical challenge and relationship with other people as three major plights confronting albinos in Africa. He told participants at a forum to celebrate the International Day of Albinism Awareness, in Lagos that, “The only difference between the…

  • safety

    FRSC establishes unit command in Kazaure to enforce safety regulations

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jigawa has established a Unit Command in Kazaure senatorial district of the state to enforce safety regulations in the area. Mr Angus Ibezim, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday. Ibezim said the unit…

  • Medview

    Med-View Airline begins transportation of pilgrims from Lagos Airport

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Medview Airline on Thursday began the transportation of its quota of 10,000 pilgrims from the Hajj Camp of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first flight, a B747-200 aircraft carrying 320 pilgrims from Lagos State, departed the MMIA on Thursday at 7.35a.m for Saudi…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share