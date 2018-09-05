– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Lions Club’s new governor pledges to tackle diabetes
5th September 2018 - Lack of transparency in public contracts, bane of corruption in Nigeria- CISLAC
5th September 2018 - FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II
5th September 2018 - 7,000 Syrians to return home – Russian Defence Ministry
5th September 2018 - Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC
5th September 2018 - No hiding place for defecting politicians — EFCC
5th September 2018 - Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa
5th September 2018 - LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike
5th September 2018 - BREAKING: Group obtains N45m APC presidential nomination forms for Buhari
5th September 2018 - Osun 2018: over 460,000 PVCs still uncollected – INEC
Home / Lifeline / Lions Club’s new governor pledges to tackle diabetes
DIABETES

Lions Club’s new governor pledges to tackle diabetes

— 5th September 2018

Rolling out his projects for the 2018/2019 year, Babalola pledged to tackle diabetes, adding that the disease was becoming a growing concern in Nigeria.

Perpetua Egesimba

Recently, Ikeja was agog as Lions Club International, District 404B1 Nigeria, installed Mr. Lekan Babalola as its district governor for the 2018/2019 Lions’ Year.

READ ALSO: Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer

The event, which took place in Agidingbi, Ikeja, served as a public presentation of Babalola and his cabinet, as well as a fundraising event.

In attendance were business associates of the celebrant, past leaders of the club, friends and well-wishers.

Rolling out his projects for the 2018/2019 year, Babalola pledged to tackle diabetes, adding that the disease was becoming a growing concern in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria was one of the 32 member countries of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), with the highest incidence of diabetes in sub-Saharan Africa, hence the need to pay attention to the disease.

He said 425 million people had diabetes in the world and more than 16 million were in Africa. According to him, by 2045, the figure should be around 41 million.

“There were 1,702,900 cases of diabetes in Nigeria in 2015 and it would have doubled now because of our lifestyle.

“Thus, to reduce the trend, the district 404B1 core project under my leadership is diabetes screening, awareness and counselling. This will massively take place across all regions, zones and clubs within the district in the Diabetes Awareness month of November 2018.

“This is targeted to cover a minimum of 10,000 Nigerians within our coverage.”

He stated further that the club would need N20 million to execute the 2018/2019 Lion’s year-round global projects, which include diabetes, vision, feeding the hungry, protecting the environment and paediatric projects.

READ ALSO: Oyo to partner Lions Club to check diabetes, paediatric cancer, others

Speaking about his present status as the club’s district governor, Babalola said he joined the club 19 years ago and has been able to go through some positions in the system that prepared him for the top.

“The real journey started about three years ago when I was elected as the second vice district governor in District 404B1 in Asaba. Last year, I moved from second vice to first vice. And now, I am the district governor.

“On the diabetes project, we have 79 clubs, which means 79 communities under the district. We will go to these communities and give them the opportunity to know their status. We want to reach out and test people for their diabetes status so that we can at least contribute our little quota to solving the societal problem.”

Babalola said he recognised the enormous challenges of leadership, promising that he would provide the right leadership for the district’s progress.

He also described the outgoing district governor as an amiable man, who challenged a lot of things in the system and was able to deliver a beautiful result.

The outgoing district governor, Oyewole Oyewunmi, described his successor as a competent leader.

“I feel great today because I am handing over to another erudite, knowledgeable man, who has worked assiduously with me during the year. I believe that whatever we achieved in my tenure would be a baseline for him to develop upon.

“He is very hardworking and a go-getter. He has for the past three years shown all the qualities of a great leader. Based on this, we believe that he will surpass all the records that anybody could have dreamt of.”

Oyewunmi advised the new district governor to carry on the good work of the club, adding that he would be available whenever his guidance was needed.

President of Lagos Country Club, Mr. Tajudeen Akande, lauded the Lions Club, describing it as a philanthropic organisation that preached good governance, ethical leadership and takes on projects that improve the lives of its host communities.

RAD ALSO: Day Anambra monarch honoured Onitsha businessman for his philanthropic gesture

He described Babalola as a man of few words with many actions: “He has very good leadership qualities and is an effective communicator. He also leads by example. He is one man that displays ethical dispositions in his dealings with others.

“I am aware he realises that leadership has a lot of challenges but a successful leader is the leader who is able to transform his visions to deliverables. He has promised a number of things to do within the year. So, I will advise him to remain focused. There will be distractions. It’s normal. But he should remain focused from the go and work with his team.”

Also, the first vice district governor of the club, Bernard Eboreime, said Babalola would be given all the support needed for his tenure to be successful.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CISLAC

Lack of transparency in public contracts, bane of corruption in Nigeria- CISLAC

— 5th September 2018

NAN The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has identified public contracts, bedeviled by lack of transparency and abuse of procurement processes as one of the banes of corruption in Nigeria. The Executive Director, CISLAC, Mr Auwal Rafsanjani said this in Abujaon Wednesday at a two-day Anti-Money laundering Conference organised by the cen, represented by…

  • FEC

    FEC okays N6trn for National Strategic Health Development Plan II

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday approved a N6.01 trillion National Strategic Health Development Plan II. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to him, the…

  • active mobile

    Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria decreased to 161.4 million in July. It said in its monthly subscriber’s operator data posted on its website on Wednesday that the active mobile lines at the end of July decreased to 161.42 million from the 162.30 million in June. NCC said…

  • efcc

    No hiding place for defecting politicians — EFCC

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says politicians defecting from one party to another would not be shielded from prosecution by the anti-graft agency. Speaking during a parley with editors in Lagos on Wednesday, Magu said there is no hiding place for such politicians in the fight against…

  • Kachikwu

    Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources would join other speakers to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa at the Africa Oil and Gas Summit in Kenya. The Convener of the summit, Mr Oladeji Olawale, said at a news conference on the summit in Lagos on Wednesday. The News Agency of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share