Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer

Okwe Obi, Abuja

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the International Association of Lions club has disclosed plans to build a hospital worth N300 billion to fight cancer, blindness and diabetics.

The hospital project is to commence in October this year at Piwoyi community a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The clubs’ Regional Chairperson, District 404A2, Owulo Stanley, disclosed this at the empowerment of over 200 youths in soap, vaseline, shoe and bag making, on Monday, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift

Stanley explained that the club took the project to the community because of the available land they have there.

He added, “The hospital will be the first in West Africa. We are building it to help the less privileged to fight blindness and to mark our presence.”

Speaking on the training the youths empowerment, he expressed optimism that it would help those who are jobless to start up something and be useful in future.

“In the Lions Club, we carry out different projects and training. In April we led the campaign on tree planting and environmental clean up, October we will target blindness, November is diabetics and December is feed-the-hungry project,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Valentina Agbo, expressed joy, stressing that with the training, she would be able to eke out a living after losing her job early this years.

The Ordinary National Diploma holder (OND) said before the training life had not been easy for her and the family, appealing to youths to engage in entrepreneurial skills.