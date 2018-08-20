– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer
20th August 2018 - Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Lalong seeks sustained prayers for Nigeria
20th August 2018 - APC chieftain defects, leads 3,000 members to ADP
20th August 2018 - Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers
20th August 2018 - Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots
20th August 2018 - Bale stakes early claim for Ronaldo’s Real mantle
20th August 2018 - 2019 critical to political survival of South-East – Igwe, House of Reps aspirant
20th August 2018 - Nigerian govt. escapes FIFA ban, recognises Pinnick-led NFF board
20th August 2018 - Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP
Home / National / Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer
LIONS CLUB

Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer

— 20th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the International Association of Lions club has disclosed plans to build a hospital worth N300 billion to fight cancer, blindness and diabetics.

The hospital project is to commence in October this year at Piwoyi community a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The clubs’ Regional Chairperson, District 404A2, Owulo Stanley, disclosed this at the empowerment of over 200 youths in soap, vaseline, shoe and bag making, on Monday, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift

Stanley explained that the club took the project to the community because of the available land they have there.

He added, “The hospital will be the first in West Africa. We are building it to help the less privileged to fight blindness and to mark our presence.”

Speaking on the training the youths empowerment, he expressed optimism that it would help those who are jobless to start up something and be useful in future.

“In the Lions Club, we carry out different projects and training. In April we led the campaign on tree planting and environmental clean up, October we will target blindness, November is diabetics and December is feed-the-hungry project,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Valentina Agbo, expressed joy, stressing that with the training, she would be able to eke out a living after losing her job early this years.

The Ordinary National Diploma holder (OND) said before the training life had not been easy for her and the family, appealing to youths to engage in entrepreneurial skills.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LIONS CLUB

Lions club to build N300b hospital to fight cancer

— 20th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the International Association of Lions club has disclosed plans to build a hospital worth N300 billion to fight cancer, blindness and diabetics. The hospital project is to commence in October this year at Piwoyi community a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The…

  • METERS

    Gov. Akeredolu tasks discos on provision of meters to avoid rift

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on distribution companies (DISCOS) in the country to provide meters for all homes to avoid rifts between their staff members and their consumers. Akeredolu said this on Monday at the inauguration of 60MVA transformer at the 132/33kV transmission substation in Akure. He said that if every…

  • LALONG

    Eid-el-Kabir: Lalong seeks sustained prayers for Nigeria

    — 20th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has called on the Muslim Ummah in the state to engage in sustained prayers for the enthronement of absolute peace and unity in the country. Governor Lalong, in a statement through the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, urged the Muslims to practice the…

  • brothers

    Tragedy in Asaba as man kills two younger brothers

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN It was a tragedy in the Nwani family in Asaba Sunday night, as their son, Aniemeka Nwani who is in his 30s, slaughtered his two younger brothers, kingsley and Nwayo. The Nwani family of Issele-Uku in Aniocha Local Government Area of the state is an independent marketer of petroleum products in the Delta capital….

  • KEBBI

    Councillors impeach council boss in Kebbi over alleged diversion of N26m, hajj slots

    — 20th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Councillors of Koko Besse  Local Government  of Kebbi State have impeached the Council chairman, Umar Musa Besse, over alleged diversion of funds N26 million meant for traditional rulers in the area as well as diversion of hajj slots. Speaker of the Council, Yusuf Gobir, who confirmed this while addressing newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share