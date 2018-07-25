Kwankwaso’s defection to PDP tears social media followers apart— 25th July 2018
The social media has been abuzz with the news of the defection of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Kwankwaso and others’ defection has continue to generate huge debates among users of the new media since Senate President Bukola Saraki announced the names of the 15 federal lawmakers from the red chamber who jumped ship to other parties on Tuesday.
Representing Kano Central at the Senate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and a handful of senators had defected to other parties, on Tuesday, following what pundits have described as “interesting news” in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.
READ ALSO: Buhari swears in Musiliu Smith, others as PSC members commission
Trouble started when Muhsin Ibrahim tweeted his opinion about the senator’s defection, noting that the Presidency and other party leaders must have been shocked:
The tweet has since generated responses, while others have gone ahead to make fresh tweets of their own concerning the issue.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
Kwankwaso’s defection to PDP tears social media followers apart— 25th July 2018
The social media has been abuzz with the news of the defection of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Kwankwaso and others’ defection has continue to generate huge debates among users of the new media since Senate President Bukola Saraki announced…
-
Buhari swears in Musiliu Smith, others as PSC members commission— 25th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari sworn-in former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Smith was to succeed Mike Okiro also a former inspector-general of police. The ceremony took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over my President Muhammadu Buhari. Also sworn in…
-
Ebonyi PDP condemns siege on Ekweremadu’s home— 25th July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, condemned in concrete terms the siege on the residence of Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, by security agents. The party said that the siege on Ekweremadu’s residence was a direct attack on his fundamental human rights bothering on…
-
NASS siege: Buhari turning Nigeria to fascist state – Secondus— 25th July 2018
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on Nigerians to caution President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that his actions were detrimental to the survival of democracy in the country. According to a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday, from his media office concerning the siege on the leadership of the National…
-
Warri NURTW, bank donate buses to members— 25th July 2018
Ben Dunno, Warri Six commercial bus drivers, who are committed members of the Warri branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have been handed six brand new mini commercial buses courtesy of a welfare package program between the Union and Green Acres Micro finance Bank. Speaking at the occasion held, in Warri, on…
-
Entertainment
Trevor Noah faces backlash in Australia over offensive indigenous joke— 24th July 2018
NAN Comedian Trevor Noah is facing calls for a boycott of his “Tour Down Under” over an offensive joke he told in 2013, calling all indigenous Australian women ugly. But in spite of the fact that he acknowledged on Monday that he had done wrong the call had persisted. Noah, host of the popular Daily…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Efut: Calabar kingdom without king— 24th July 2018
Following the demise of the former monarch, Muri Effiong Okokon Mbukpa was proclaimed as the new Muri of the Efut Kingdom of Calabar South Judex Okoro, Calabar The people of old Calabar comprising mostly the Efiks, Quas and the Efuts traditional kingdoms are highly noted for their traditional kinships and respect for the stool as…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
Beneficiaries laud FG on school feeding initiative— 25th July 2018
From Cross River, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti to Bauchi, some of the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-SIP, particularly in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), are speaking. Close to four years in President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, one of the programmes of the Federal Government, which has resonated, is the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP)….
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Measurable and sustainable change in Lagos— 25th July 2018
I propose to briefly highlight three of the strategies for effectively converting the mantra of change into real and measurable quality outputs from the Lagos State Civil Service. Akintola Benson-Oke The use of the word, ‘change’ as a political slogan or mantra has been extensive and, in the 2015 general election in Nigeria, we had…
Columnists
-
Destiny and prayer (1)— 25th July 2018
Prayer is man’s means of communicating with the infinite mind (God) within. Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross propensity. Nathan Uzorma Protus “We were like people caged for a long time. From our great grand fathers none has…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit— 25th July 2018
Pastors, prophets and other Christians, who do not want to commit sin and jeopardize their hereafter, should preach against polygamy for social, economic and health reasons. Sina Adedipe It is now 15 years (since 2003) that I have been writing in the Daily Sun that Almighty God is not against polygamy. And I have been…
-
Jackboot democracy— 25th July 2018
Mike Ozekhome INTRODUCTION Jackboots were type of very large, strong cavalry boots (1680s) and later won by German military and paramilitary units during the Nazi period. Synonyms of Jackboot are combat boot, chukka boot, desert boot, buskin, army boot, iron fist, big stick, tight grasp, strong hand, tight rein, hard line, heavy hand, iron rule,…
-
A presidential dance of death— 25th July 2018
In one fell swoop, 15 APC senators [defected] to the opposition PDP, effectively making the latter the majority party in the Red Chamber. Steve Nwosu By sheer coincidence, I was in Abuja on Monday and observed some of the wee-hour meetings of that day, and the precursor to some of the events that unravelled yesterday…
-
South East senators’ fury over Buhari’s appointments— 24th July 2018
Because they failed to voice strong opposition to Buhari’s appointments, the president took their silence as positive endorsement of his decisions. Levi Obijiofor What exactly do senators from the South East aim to achieve by debating the skewed nature of appointments made by Muhammadu Buhari since he was elected president in 2015? This is not…
-
Padlocks on the press— 24th July 2018
I urge the National Assembly to adopt the Ghanaian model of protecting and defending press freedom by enacting an anti-censorship legislation. Ray Ekpu Yesterday the Nigerian Senate held a public hearing on a bill to amend the Press Council Act. The Press Council idea has been rearing its horrid head since 1977 when General Olusegun…
-
2023: Ndigbo pluck the olive branch— 24th July 2018
Ndigbo should ask one valid question: what would the great Zik do if he were alive, as a pragmatic and student of real politics? Osita Okechukwu Permit me to clearly state that my message is that President Muhammadu Buhari’s forthcoming presidential election of 2019 shall provide an olive branch, which the South East should pluck…
-
In search of political mentors (1)— 23rd July 2018
From interfacing with our youngsters in nearly two decades across my three mentoring platforms (Bush House Fan Club Int’l, League One30 and The 20 Questions Community), I know that their number one leadership challenge is the scarcity of political mentors. Michael Bush Nigerians are a fantastically-difficult people. This is no plagiarising the former Prime Minister…
-
Unholy alliance— 23rd July 2018
The alliance against [Okorocha] only succeeded in pulling the rug from under his feet during the APC congresses in the wards and at state level. Tony Iwuoma “Our politicians are amusing, aren’t they? They provide entertainment. Yet we didn’t elect them to entertain us. We elected them to develop the land. We are now saddled…
-
Is Adeosun still Nigeria’s finance minister?— 23rd July 2018
As finance minister, Adeosun attracts the admiration and trust of many Nigerians. This is why the controversies surrounding her alleged fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate trouble the heart. Casmir Igbokwe Mrs. Kemi Adeosun is a beauty to behold any day. She also has brain. The combination of beauty and brain apparently made…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply