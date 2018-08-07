– The Sun News
ELECTRICITY

KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills

— 7th August 2018

NAN

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on its customers especially rural dwellers to promptly pay their bills to enable the company render quality service.

KEDCO’s Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, made the call on Tuesday while inaugurating the Women Literacy Centre at Dausayi village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He said, “Even though we are not here to collect revenue but to inaugurate a Women Literacy Centre; this will not prevent us from reminding our customers of the need to pay their bills.”

Gwamna said prompt settlement of bills would enable the company to serve its customers better as well as ensure effective service delivery.

He said the centre was established as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and commitment to empower women through education.

“As the saying goes if you educate a woman, you educate a society, hence our decision to establish the centre,’’ he said.

He said 52 women were enrolled for the literacy classes in the centre in addition to recruiting two facilitators to teach the women basic education.

He said the company had also provided the learning materials while plan was also in the pipeline to provide skills acquisition materials to enable the women learn some trades before graduation.

In his remarks, the village Head, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed, commended the company for the gesture and urged other companies in the state to emulate the distribution company.

He advised the women to make the best use of the opportunity provided by the company to enhance their social and economic status in the society.

The building where the centre was sited was donated by an individual from the area.

