– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill
3rd September 2018 - Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life
3rd September 2018 - Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment
3rd September 2018 - I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant
3rd September 2018 - 2019: Group drums support for Atiku in South East
3rd September 2018 - Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG
3rd September 2018 - Insurgency: Army establishes cyber warfare Command
3rd September 2018 - Judge hands off suit on Delta APC ward congresses
3rd September 2018 - Group sensitises Nigerians on dangers of smoking
Home / National / JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill
BUHARI

JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill

— 3rd September 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent approval of four bills seeking for financial autonomy of the Judiciary, State House of Assemblies and others.

The commendation was made, on Sunday, during the 12th South-South zonal leadership meeting of JUSUN held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers

Speaking at the meeting, Vice President of JUSUN, South-South zone, George Sokari, stressed that the approval for the Judiciary financial autonomy would help the arm of government in efficiently delivering its duty, adding that early implementation of the bill will aid in putting things right in the nation.

Sokari’s wprds, “We, the leaders of JUSUN at the South-South zone, applaud the federal government, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, for accepting to the operation of the four bills that have to do with the financial autonomy of the judiciary and the state assemblies.

“We are looking forward to its implementation and to assure the average judiciary workers that as a zone, we are working in conjunction with the national leadership to ensure that all that needs to be done to ensure that our welfare and wellbeing within the work environment is safeguarded and properly secured, especially the advent of the signing of the four bills and its operation into law”,  Sokari stated

Speaking further, on the welfare of its members, Sokari, who is also the Rivers State Chairman of the Union, stated that the leadership of JUSUN at the zone has resolved to call on “the various states government at the South-South zone, to see the peculiarity of the judiciary workers, especially as it has to do with the work they do when it has to do with issue of justice and to see that their promotion matters be attended to with all promptness.

“There are indications that judiciary workers are suffering not just in promotion, but that even when they have been promoted, the financial benefit attached to this promotions are not implemented and yet, the implemented arrears are not also taken into consideration”,  the JUSUN official explained.

The union, however, regretted that the Edo State Government was yet to release seven months salaries of its members after an industrial strike held in the state.

Sokari said, “Edo State members’ seven months salaries still withheld as a result of industrial crisis. The zone is once again, knocking on the door of the state government to have reasons to release the withheld salaries of the Edo State workers. We are appealing to the Edo government as a zone, to see reasons to release the withheld seven months salary of the judiciary workers of the state”.

He told newsmen that chairmen of the union from the various states in the zone,  had passed a vote of confidence on their national President, Marwan Mustapha Adamu, and other national executive members.

READ ALSO: Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG

He added that the recent election of Adamu, as president of confederation of judiciary works in Africa, was a welcome development to the liberation of judiciary workers in Africa.

Meanwhile, the union at the zone has condoled the “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the Judicial Service Commission of Rivers State and by extension, the family of the late Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the state,  Emmanuel Aguma,  a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who passed on recently.

“We feel deeply touched because he is a statutory member of the Judicial Service Commission. And so, we have lost one of our own”,  Sokari expressed.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill

— 3rd September 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent approval of four bills seeking for financial autonomy of the Judiciary, State House of Assemblies and others. The commendation was made, on Sunday, during the 12th South-South zonal leadership meeting of JUSUN held in…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers

    — 3rd September 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Ondo State government has distributed no fewer than 450,000 cocoa seedlings and 25,000 cashew seedlings to different categories of farmers to boost cocoa and cashew production in the state. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who flagged off the distribution at the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, said the initiative was part of the…

  • POLICE

    Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life

    — 3rd September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi The police have arraigned a medical practitioner, Dr. Ejike Orji, before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly endangering the life of a 16-year-old,  Somitochukwu Ezi-Ashi. Dr. Orji was docked on a count charge, bordering on endangering the life of his patient, Ezi-Ashi. The defendant, who is the Chief Medical Director in…

  • SARAKI EKWEREMADU

    Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment

    — 3rd September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has been asked to stop the Senate from removing the Senate President Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu from their offices unless by a resolution backed up  by not less that 73 votes ‎of its members. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/936/2018 further urged the court to…

  • AGRICULTURE

    I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant

    — 3rd September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A gubernatorial aspirant in Benue State, Dr. Stephen Akuma, has said that if elected to govern Benue State, his major focus would be on agricultural development and Human capital development. Akuma, who is so far the only aspirant contesting under the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP), said his vision is…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share