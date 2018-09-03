Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria has hailed the Federal Government over the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said AI described the ongoing trial as “good progress for the justice sector.”

The commendation, according to Mohammed, was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Osai Ojigho, Country Director, AI Nigeria, a copy of which was made available to the office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

AI Nigeria’s Manager, Media and Communications, Isa Sanusi, who spoke with Daily Sun, confirmed the development.

Sanusi said, “We wrote to them twice; when they did the first trial and when they did the second, commending them for the trial.”

According to Mohammed, “Amnesty International Nigeria said its delegates who were invited to observe the proceedings at the third phase of the trial at Wawa Military Cantonment, Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State, 8-11 July, 2018, ‘were treated with respect and decorum’.”

”Amnesty International has repeatedly and unequivocally condemned the attacks by members of Boko Haram. We have repeatedly urged the Nigerian government to conduct thorough and independent investigations into the alleged human rights violations and abuses, with a view to bringing suspected perpetrators to justice in a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty and this indeed is a good progress for the justice sector,” AI said in the statement.

AI also expressed the hope that it will also be invited to observe future trials.

On his part, Malami said it was a “clear demonstration of the strategic role of the Federal Ministry of Justice and its commitment in adjudicating terrorism cases, implementing the Criminal Justice Act, and promoting the rule of law and human rights.”