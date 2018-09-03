– The Sun News
Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria has hailed the Federal Government over the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said AI  described the ongoing trial as “good progress for the justice sector.”

The commendation, according to Mohammed, was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Osai Ojigho, Country Director, AI Nigeria, a copy of which was made available to the office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

AI Nigeria’s Manager, Media and Communications, Isa Sanusi, who spoke with Daily Sun, confirmed the development.

Sanusi said, “We wrote to them twice; when they did the first trial and when they did the second, commending them for the trial.”

According to Mohammed, “Amnesty International Nigeria said its delegates who were invited to observe the proceedings at the third phase of the trial at Wawa Military Cantonment, Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State, 8-11 July, 2018, ‘were treated with respect and decorum’.”

”Amnesty International has repeatedly and unequivocally condemned the attacks by members of Boko Haram. We have repeatedly urged the Nigerian government to conduct thorough and independent investigations into the alleged human rights violations and abuses, with a view to bringing suspected perpetrators to justice in a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty and this indeed is a good progress for the justice sector,” AI said in the statement.

AI also expressed the hope that it will also be invited to observe future trials.

On his part, Malami said it was a “clear demonstration of the strategic role of the Federal Ministry of Justice and its commitment in adjudicating terrorism cases, implementing the Criminal Justice Act, and promoting the rule of law and human rights.”

 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd September 2018 at 10:20 am
    There’s nothing call Boko Haram etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics- they’re Revolutionary Militant Group of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which it’s members are the new military, police etc. of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 21st century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

