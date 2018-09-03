– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life
3rd September 2018 - Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment
3rd September 2018 - I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant
3rd September 2018 - 2019: Group drums support for Atiku in South East
3rd September 2018 - Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG
3rd September 2018 - Insurgency: Army establishes cyber warfare Command
3rd September 2018 - Judge hands off suit on Delta APC ward congresses
3rd September 2018 - Group sensitises Nigerians on dangers of smoking
3rd September 2018 - Aginighan, ex-NDDC ag. MD, Son, orderly die in auto crash
Home / National / Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers
AKEREDOLU

Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers

— 3rd September 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State government has distributed no fewer than 450,000 cocoa seedlings and 25,000 cashew seedlings to different categories of farmers to boost cocoa and cashew production in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who flagged off the distribution at the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, said the initiative was part of the government’s drive to boost the state economy through agriculture and agribusiness.

He added that the programme was also meant to create jobs for youths in the state and allow everyone become economically independent.

Governor Akeredolu hinted that the programme has the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who, he said, could have attended the event but for their tight schedule.

The governor revealed that “We have raised a lot of seedlings for the cocoa rebirth and this will soon generate income for farmers and improve the economy of our state as well.

“The seedlings would be distributed to farmers from all the 18 local governments of the state. We have the responsibility of upgrading cocoa production because Ondo State is a suitable land for growing cocoa,” he added.

According to the governor, the programme became necessary because “The cocoa trees are no longer yielding much due to old age.

READ ALSO: Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life

“But improved seedlings have been grown having short flowering span as well as more prolific.”

Speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agric and Agricbusiness, Mr. Akin Olotu, disclosed that the distribution of the seedlings was the first step to take the state back to its rightful position in cocoa production in the country and West Africa at large.

He said the seedlings being distributed have 18-24 months flowering span with high yield, adding that the seedlings are also tolerant to high condition.

Olotu disclosed that the state government is working assiduously to explore all the value chain opportunities in agriculture for job creation and economic growth.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AKEREDOLU

Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers

— 3rd September 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Ondo State government has distributed no fewer than 450,000 cocoa seedlings and 25,000 cashew seedlings to different categories of farmers to boost cocoa and cashew production in the state. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who flagged off the distribution at the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, said the initiative was part of the…

  • POLICE

    Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life

    — 3rd September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi The police have arraigned a medical practitioner, Dr. Ejike Orji, before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly endangering the life of a 16-year-old,  Somitochukwu Ezi-Ashi. Dr. Orji was docked on a count charge, bordering on endangering the life of his patient, Ezi-Ashi. The defendant, who is the Chief Medical Director in…

  • SARAKI EKWEREMADU

    Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment

    — 3rd September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has been asked to stop the Senate from removing the Senate President Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu from their offices unless by a resolution backed up  by not less that 73 votes ‎of its members. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/936/2018 further urged the court to…

  • AGRICULTURE

    I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant

    — 3rd September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A gubernatorial aspirant in Benue State, Dr. Stephen Akuma, has said that if elected to govern Benue State, his major focus would be on agricultural development and Human capital development. Akuma, who is so far the only aspirant contesting under the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP), said his vision is…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Group drums support for Atiku in South East

    — 3rd September 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A support group for the presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, known as South East Nigeria Democratic Forum for Atiku Abubakar (SEND-FFAA), on Wednesday, said it has mapped out strategies to secure the South East for the presidential hopeful. It said that former Nigeria’s Vice-President has the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share