Joy and tears in army barracks

Mammy Market can also be found in the barracks, which is open to members of the public. Hawking, we are told, is a pleasant pastime of the barracks kids. When Terna gets the opportunity to travel home to the village, Mbaataiwa, for holidays, he finds a paradise. Going to the farm, for one, fascinates him, as well as going to the village stream, Aungwa, to swim. Hunting tops the fun chart for him.

If you don't eat rats, you are missing, maybe. The adventurous villagers of Mbaataiwa don't joke with the yongough. Soup can be prepared with them, and they can also be eaten as snacks. Talk of one man's eat and another man's poison! The novel has a loose plot, so the narrative is episodic. We read about yabbing contests, which take hours; but they are more of empty gabfests. We also see the kids swimming in a stagnant pond. Anything can be fun as long as it doesn't fan the embers of hatred. Often times, the kids are left to their own devices on Saturdays during the weekly sanitation exercise. To "go mango" means to steal from a distant mango orchard. Get caught, and you are the fall guy. Mango's fall from the treetop ends on a sorry note: death. Children emulate adults, and in the barracks; young Terna and his friends learn how to smoke cigarettes while on an errand to the Mammy Market. If they had the chance, they would have tried burukutu. We are told that, every day, one or two of the kids' fathers would be send to the guardroom for erring. Match past triumph, acting mock films and academic advancements continue for Terna, as the story continues. At the end of the narrative, his father is discharged from the army after twenty-five years of soldiering, and he has to relocate his family to Gboko to begin a new life. Life in the barracks is well depicted by the author, and full of fun, no doubt. However, Barack Boy lacks a defined conflict and resolution characteristic of a novel. This leaves the reader guessing whether the author set out to write a biography recollected in fits and starts than a novel with all the highs and lows of plotting.