BURATAI

Your sacrifices won’t be in vain, Burutai tells wounded soldiers

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, on Monday, assured soldiers wounded while fighting Boko Haram insurgents that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

Burutai gave the assurance during a visit to the soldiers on admission at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH) in Maiduguri.

The visit was in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

The COAS, represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Maj.- Gen. Ikechukwu Okeke, described the soldiers as heroes of peace.

He said that the army would provide all medical support for their quick recovery.

Our aspirants are men of honour – SDP

Col. Samuel Adama, the doctor in charge of the hospital, praised the COAS for demonstrating love and affection to the wounded soldiers.

“The Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a period of compassion and resilience toward achieving lasting peace in the region and the nation.

“We commend the COAS and other commanders for support to the hospital.

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, also described the wounded soldiers as heroes and ambassadors of peace, adding that their sacrifices could not be quantified.

Dignitaries at the occasion included commanders and principal officers of the division, family members and well wishers of the wounded soldiers.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd August 2018 at 9:05 am
    Fulani brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. will all go down in vain with the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. The enemy has lost the war and must be erased in every inch of this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

IGBO

IPOB: Igbo groups flay incarceration of women protesters

— 23rd August 2018

Magnus Eze, Enugu Leading Igbo socio-cultural organisations, the Nzuko Umuna and Igbo Bu Igbo (IBI) have flayed the continued detention and humiliation of of Igbo women under the dubious guise of crackdown on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). This came on the heels of a mass arrest of women who were demonstrating to demand…

  • ASPIRANT

    Our aspirants are men of honour – SDP

    — 23rd August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Enugu State, has said that it has got aspirants for all the 24 house of assembly seats for the Enugu State House of Assembly as well as eight aspirants for the Federal House of Representatives, including two aspirants for senatorial…

  • DURBAR

    Ilorin 2018 Durbar: Sulu-Gambari calls for unity, peace among subjects

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has urged the residents of the Emirate to continue to maintain peace, unity and love for more development to be attained in the state. The monarch made the plea while addressing a large crowd at the 2018 Eid-el-kabir Durbar held at his palace, in llorin, on Wednesday. The…

  • GUANGDONG

    Welfare of Nigerians in Guangdong to be addressed, says FG

    — 23rd August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has said it would address the welfare of Nigerians living in the Guangdong Province of China. The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, disclosed the development in a statement issued by the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, and made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja. A…

