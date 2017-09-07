The Sun News
Diarrhoea: Kebbi govt. re-introduces sanitation exercise

— 7th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Following the outbreak of diarrhea in Kebbi State which has claimed over 20 people,  the Kebbi State Government has reintroduced  the monthly environmental sanitation in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Hassan Musa Kalgo, confirmed this, on Thursday, during press briefing.

Kalgo disclosed that the decision was approved by the state executive council members in their monthly which was chaired by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He said that the council observed that many people have neglected clearness of the homes which has poses threat to the health of people.

He added that the sanitation exercise would be observed every last Saturday of the month or first Saturday  of the month between 8:00am to 10:00am.

He enjoined people in the state to abide by the rules of the exercise and also to comply with the government policy.

Similarly, the commissioner also disclosed that State Executive Council has  approved te upgrade  of School of Health Technology,  Jega to the level of College of Science Technology.

He said  the state was awaiting for the approval for effective take-off.

 

