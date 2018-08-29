Dillian Whyte is “favourite” to face Anthony Joshua at Wembley in April, with Dereck Chisora on a three-man shortlist for the British heavyweight’s next fight in December.

Joshua is currently preparing to defend his WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO titles against Alexander Povetkin at the national stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Whyte could have earned his shot at the unified champion next year after a dramatic win over Joseph Parker in July.

Promoter Eddie Hearn insists Joshua is refusing to look past his dangerous Russian challenger, but a rematch with Whyte has emerged as the most likely option for his first world title defence of 2019 after WBC champion Deontay Wilder turned his attention to a fight with Tyson Fury.

“As it goes right now, he’s [Whyte] the favourite, because Wilder won’t communicate with us, or his team,” Hearn said.

“At the moment, that [Wilder] fight looks impossible, because how can we get it made, if they won’t reply?”

Whyte is expected to fight again at the end of the year, with a rematch against Chisora the preferred option, although Hearn is also considering Dominic Breazeale and Jarrell Miller as potential opponents.

“Out of the three, it’s the fight the British public want,” said Hearn.