Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £300m deal with Adidas to take over as their shirt sponsors from the end of the season.

The Gunners’ current deal with Puma expires at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, and Adidas are now expected to regain the rights to make the kit for the first time since 1994.

Football.london reports that the agreement will be worth £300m, making it the third-biggest kit sponsorship deal in football history – behind only Adidas with Manchester United and Nike with Barcelona.

Arsenal are expected to take in £60m per year over the course of a five-year contract, which could begin as early as next season.

The agreement will boost the club’s finances and could leave manager Unai Emery with more money to spend in the transfer market, having been held to a strict budget this summer