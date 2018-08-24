‘If you lose your character, you have lost everything in life’

If you lose your character, you have lost everything. Cultivate the spirit of probity which is a primary ingredient required in business and daily engagement

Speech delivered by Chief Pius Obi Muoghalu, UN Peace Ambassador and retired Director National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to corps members in orientation camp

I feel highly delighted to welcome you aboard the ship of nation building that the National Youth Service Corps represents, which will sail for the next 12 months. Indeed, your membership of the service scheme, a scheme that harbours the most enlightened class of youths did not come by accident, but by a dint of hard work anchored on discipline, dedication, resilience in the last 20 years and above that you have navigated through primary, secondary and tertiary education while burning the proverbial midnight oil.

Undeniably, it has been a tortuous journey, which has been gratifying paid off with your acquisition of the Golden Fleece and thus your membership of this elite corps – the National Youth Service Corps Scheme. On this premise, I extend hearty congratulations to you for the success that you recorded in the qualifying examinations that gave you the ticket to be in this cam today.

My dear children, it is my earnest expectation that the same zeal and fervor that saw you through your academic pursuits will be brought to bear in all your endeavours in the camp and thereafter.

Stepping on the threshold of moving into the world

My dear patriotic corps members, rehearsing the essence of the National Youth Service Corps, which is one of the fallouts of the 3Rs of reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation enunciated by the then Federal Military Government as the country was emerging from the throes of the bloody Nigeria/Biafra civil war will be quite trite having been lectured on this a number of times in the camp. Having said that, it will be appropriate to go into the nitty-gritty of our gathering today.

My dear virile children, upon whose shoulders the future of the country rest, as the orientation camp progresses to the final week, I need not tell you that you will soon step into the mainstream of a world full of complexities, a world full of ups and downs, a world of oddities – the good the bad and the ugly – a world full of murky waters that requires tact, discipline, resilience, perseverance, patience among other sterling attributes to navigate.

Be that as it may, having come this far in life, I have no iota of doubt about capability and capacity to make it in life only if you believe you can with carefully laid out plans.

Shrinkage of white collar jobs

Currently, going by the increasing institutions of higher learning, the first shocker that will confront you is the dearth of white-collar jobs, which has been a consequence of inclement economic weather over the years. Sadly, many graduates have been trudging the streets of Nigeria in search of scarcely available white-collar jobs. In frustration, many have taken the ignoble path to armed robbery, prostitution, fraud, irrational trip to Europe through the desert and Mediterranean Sea. A few of them have met their untimely deaths as a result of such acts of indiscretion.

Thankfully, in the past five years, NYSC has availed successive batches of corps member the opportunity of empowerment through Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme. If many of your predecessors had the opportunity that SAED offers you today, I am very certain that many of them in search of the elusive white collar jobs today would have been business owners and employers of labour. I personally saw signs of this during my training in South Korea, sponsored by NYSC Management.