– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu urges corps members to transform Kebbi communities
13th August 2018 - Ex-Nigerian envoy to S’ Africa presents letter of intent to run for Niger guber
13th August 2018 - Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS’s reconvening date
13th August 2018 - Refrain from political blackmail, Abia youths warn group
13th August 2018 - Disobedience of court orders threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu
13th August 2018 - Cholera: FCT records 7 deaths in 4 communities – Official
13th August 2018 - Be patriotic, Obiano urges Corps members
13th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Security agents should shed military mentality, embrace democracy tenets – Sani, ACF scribe
13th August 2018 - Police vow to arrest killers of ex-Gov. Oni’s aide
13th August 2018 - Akwa Ibom Government begins renovation of NYSC Orientation Camp
Home / National / Gov. Bagudu urges corps members to transform Kebbi communities
BAGUDU

Gov. Bagudu urges corps members to transform Kebbi communities

— 13th August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin- Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged newly-inducted corps members deployed to the state to fully integrate themselves into communities and transformed them through development services.

Governor Bagudu said this, on Monday, during the  closing ceremony for the 2018 batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, in Dakingeri,

The governor noted that he was informed of their adaptation to the state after 21 days orientation course in the camp.

READ ALSO: Ex-Nigerian envoy to S’ Africa presents letter of intent to run for Niger guber

The governor, represented by his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai said, “I congratulate you on the successful completion of the 21 days NYSC orientation course organised to prepare you for the service year in line with the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

“You are therefore expected to integrate with your host communities and transformed them through community development services.

“Exactly 21 days ago, you were all ushered into the scheme; I am sure that what might have been agitating your mind at that time of arrival was perceived insecurity and coping with the new challenges before you.

“The series of lectures you have undergone, military drills, martial arts training, and other related exercises must have by now stabilized your thoughts and perception that Kebbi State is indeed a home away from home”.

Earlier, NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Sule Zakari Kazaure, who was represented by the state coordinator, Mr. Shicha Joshua Simon, in his remark, commended the new corps members for their cooperation throughout their orientation in the camp.

The NYSC DG said,  “The series of lectures, military drills and other related activities acquired here on camp are meant to develop both the mental and physical ability of corps members against future challenges they may likely encounter”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAGUDU

Gov. Bagudu urges corps members to transform Kebbi communities

— 13th August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin- Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged newly-inducted corps members deployed to the state to fully integrate themselves into communities and transformed them through development services. Governor Bagudu said this, on Monday, during the  closing ceremony for the 2018 batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation…

  • ENVOY

    Ex-Nigerian envoy to S’ Africa presents letter of intent to run for Niger guber

    — 13th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna It was like a carnival, in Minna, Niger State capital, on Monday, when former Nigeria’s ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto, presented his letter of intent to run for governorship of the state, under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It was singing and dancing galore as over…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS’s reconvening date

    — 13th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The visit, which lasted about two hours behind closed doors, took place at Obasanjo’s residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta. The Senate President had, last week, paid a similar visit to former Military Head…

  • DEMOCRACY

    Disobedience of court orders threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Kalu

    — 13th August 2018

    “If we Nigerians genuinely want democracy to endure, we should learn how to respect the laws of the land.” – Makes case for adoption of single legislative house NAN Former governor of Abia, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has stressed the need for respect for the rule of law in order for democracy to thrive in…

  • WILLIE OBIANO

    Be patriotic, Obiano urges Corps members

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on corps members posted to the state to discharge their duties during their service year with the spirit of patriotism, and to work as teams. Obiano gave the admonition at the closing of the Orientation Camp at the Temporary Orientation Site, Umunya in Oyi Council Area on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share