Gov. Bagudu urges corps members to transform Kebbi communities

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin- Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged newly-inducted corps members deployed to the state to fully integrate themselves into communities and transformed them through development services.

Governor Bagudu said this, on Monday, during the closing ceremony for the 2018 batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, in Dakingeri,

The governor noted that he was informed of their adaptation to the state after 21 days orientation course in the camp.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai said, “I congratulate you on the successful completion of the 21 days NYSC orientation course organised to prepare you for the service year in line with the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

“You are therefore expected to integrate with your host communities and transformed them through community development services.

“Exactly 21 days ago, you were all ushered into the scheme; I am sure that what might have been agitating your mind at that time of arrival was perceived insecurity and coping with the new challenges before you.

“The series of lectures you have undergone, military drills, martial arts training, and other related exercises must have by now stabilized your thoughts and perception that Kebbi State is indeed a home away from home”.

Earlier, NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Sule Zakari Kazaure, who was represented by the state coordinator, Mr. Shicha Joshua Simon, in his remark, commended the new corps members for their cooperation throughout their orientation in the camp.

The NYSC DG said, “The series of lectures, military drills and other related activities acquired here on camp are meant to develop both the mental and physical ability of corps members against future challenges they may likely encounter”.