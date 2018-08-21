Gov Shettima’s worthy example

At a time when good news from Borno State is rare, and the grim statistics of bloodbath and material losses remind us dishearteningly of the ghosts of wartimes past; when many of our politicians pay little attention to the public service part of the job they were elected to do, one politician has shown us the nice side of democracy, the essence of humanity and the universal acknowledgment of the primacy of education. He is Kashim Shettima, the governor of Borno, a state ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency. If Shettima is changing the narrative in Borno State, it’s courtesy of a 17-year boy, Israel Zakari Galadima, who has shown diamond brilliance in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). READ ALSO: JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME According to the authorities of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Master Israel Galadima, an indigene of Biu, Borno State, who lost his father when he was just 3 years old, scored the highest mark, with 364,out of 400 total score. It was not a common feat, considering that 1.6 million candidates took the 2018 UTME. It takes a realist, a genuine lover of education, who carries the kind of cross that 52-year old Shettima since he became governor to still keep his sanity intact and remember that the performance of one student from the state can bring an oxygen of good publicity to a hitherto troubled state where more than half of all schools in Borno state remain closed and scores of teachers have been killed and hundreds of students abducted by Boko Haram.

If you may have forgotten, in spite of the dizzying developments in the political arena, the sunshine amid the storm came from Governor Shettima who paid N5 million scholarship for Israel's academic pursuit at Covenant University, a private university where the brilliant young boy has gained admission to study Electrical/Electronics Engineering. How many times have we seen our governors do what Shettima has done? Rarely. Indeed, many state governors are owing the West African Examination Council (WAEC) millions of naira of exams fees of their students, yet some of them have reportedly misappropriated states' funds for themselves and their families. It bears repeating, the significance of what Shettima has done: he is a worthy example of good governance when many of his peers have failed us. He has shown us that proper education is what our children need to prepare them as 'leaders of tomorrow'. Deprive a brilliant child good education, be ready to have pretenders to the throne of leaders of tomorrow. Any society that allows its educational institutions to collapse is deliberately preparing a violent revolution with far reaching consequences. Only a progressive leader, a sophisticated politician who doesn't play to the gallery will do what Shettima has done for Israel Galadima. For me, Israel is a role model for any young lad who is still searching for a philosophy of life to make his own. He is an inspiration. Many kids who lost their fathers at the age he lost his, perhaps would have given up in life. But, not him. He trusts God firmly, he says, and believes that hard work always pays. It always does. Growing up in Lagos with his two other siblings, their mom, Mrs. Jummai, a Lagos-based bankers, never forgets that education to children is like an oxygen of life. The burden of training children all alone without a father is never easy. But it delights a parent when the children know the cross the mom carries and repays that with excellent performance and good character. Israel's story captures all these virtues. "I wish my father was alive to see this great feat. I really wish he was here to see this for himself, but I know he would be proud of me in heaven", he sobbed in an interview with The Punch newspaper. His academic record was also outstanding at his secondary school level, at Faith Academy, Ota, Ogun state.