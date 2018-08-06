– The Sun News
Home / National / JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME
JAMB

JAMB names Borno student best candidate in 2018 UTME

— 6th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Sunday, named Galadima Israel Zakari, from Biu, in Borno State, as the best candidate in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Records from JAMB indicated that over 1.6 million candidates sat for the 2018 UTME and Zakari who sat for the examination, in Ogun State, scored 364 to emerge overall best candidate.

Similarly, Adekunle Samuel Jesufemi from Ogun State with 358 point came second, while Alikah Anthony Oseghale from Edo State with 357 point came third in the 2018 UTME.

The fourth position went to Ademola Ebenezer Adetola from Ogun State who scored 355 point and the trio of Akinyemi Olatunbosun Paul from Ogun State, Ape Terhemba Moses from Benue State and Obi-Obuoha Abiamamela from Rivers State took fifth position with a tie score of 354.

READ ALSO: NTI introduces advanced diploma in environmental education

JAMB said, in a statement issued, in Abuja, on Sunday, that the explanation became necessary following a newspaper publication, last week, which claimed that Ape Terhemba Moses from Benue state with 354 score, was the best candidate.

JAMB’s spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said in the statement that the news report was untrue and misleading to the public. He equally demanded retraction.

He thus appealed to interested individuals and news organisations that want to use JAMB data for research, reportage and other national assignments to always contact it for accurate and updated information to avoid misleading the public.

 

