FG partners Chinese firm on Smart Classrooms, Digital Education

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced a process for the implementation of a partnership strategy that will help establish digital education institute and provision of smart learning classrooms across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who led the Chinese Digital Technology giant, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, to a meeting with acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this to State House Correspondents.

Orelope-Adefulire explained that the Smart Classrooms and Digital Education initiative, will be implemented in partnership with NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, in line with the commitment of the government to continue to provide quality education to Nigerian children as stipulated in Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

READ ALSO: Arrest of journalist: Fayose urges Nigerians to resist alleged FG’s recklessness

The initiative will also facilitate and promote investment in the ICT industry by building IT Incubators, Digital Studios and Software Outsourcing and Training Hubs, towards to the creation of new jobs in the area of Technology and Innovation.

She explained that, it is also designed to facilitate investment in the ICT industry by building IT Incubators, Digital Studios and Software Outsourcing and Training Hubs, towards to the creation of new jobs in the area of Technology and Innovation.

She explained that in the pilot phase of the project, her office is collaborating with NetDragon to provide a smart classroom to the Pilot Science Nursery/Primary School in the Federal Capital Territory.

The SSAP-SDGs further added that with the initiative, the government aims to provide high-quality digital education resources and a new teaching and collaboration model for basic education in Nigeria, thereby promoting education equity and improving teaching quality.

“In terms of lifelong education, the Talent Training Platform will carry out lifelong skills training and intelligent management of talents in Nigeria to help Nigeria achieve talent upgrading and optimal allocation of social resources.

“The Initiative of Digital Education in Africa otherwise known as “IDEA” was initiated by the Nigerian Government and NetDragon through the Public Private Partnership and direct Foreign Investment that will facilitate the setting up the National Education Resource Public Service Platform, National Education Community Network Platform, National Digital Talent Training Platform, and National Future Education Experience Centre,” Orelepe-Adefulire stated.

READ ALSO: Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo

“With the initiative, our aim is to use technology to drive the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals 4, 8 and 9 regarding Quality Education, Economic Growth as well as Industry & Innovation, thereby creating jobs through the E-Learning Platforms, Educational Software and Apps as well as other innovations.

“By 2030, we want to ensure all learners acquire knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development,” she stated.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who was part of the meeting, said his state has embraced the technology fully.

Obaseki’s words, “We have started a pilot for about 50,000 children in 300 schools and as at today we are training about 5,000 teachers for the next roll out for about 200,000 children in about 600 schools.

“The world today has gone digital and with the technology we have in Edo State, we can feel when the teacher is in class because the teacher must synchronised the tablets.

“We can tell when a child is in school because the teacher has to take attendance digitally. The teacher is now assisted in preparing lessons notes and delivering the contents in class.

“Technology has taken over education and that is where we are going as a state and I believe that is where we are going as a country.”