FAYOSE

Arrest of journalist: Fayose urges Nigerians to resist alleged FG’s recklessness

— 16th August 2018

…Says, ‘EFCC, Police, INEC, others now APC tools’

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians, especially youths, to rise and save the country from what he alleged is the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of recklessness, saying: “Events in the last few weeks are pointers to the fact that for Nigeria to be rescued from this impending anarchy, the people must rise to ensure that their votes count and rule of law is sustained.”

The governor, who was addressing some stakeholders from Gbonyin and Ekiti East Local Governments, vowed to remain resolute in his defence of the common people of Nigeria against the tyranny of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government.

The Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted Governor Fayise as describing the arrest and detention of a journalist working with Premium Times, Samuel Ogundipe, as continuation of the government’s suppression of freedom of information and of the press.

READ ALSO: Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo

Governor Fayose said that all agencies of the federal government, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all security agencies had been turned to tools of the APC.

He added that, “Questions that must be agitating the minds of Nigerians are; how did we get to this here? How did Nigeria return to the era of arrest and detention without trial, brazing disobedient to court orders and most importantly; ballot stuffing and use of thugs to snatch ballot box?”

The governor decried the turning of the APC’s obsession for the removal of Sen. Bukola Saraki as Senate President to one of the party’s main national agenda, saying; “They are holding meetings upon meetings on Sen. Saraki’s impeachment as if removing the Senate President will reduce the price of rice to N7, 000 per bag that it was in 2015.

“It is appalling that after more than three years of blaming former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP for their failure, they have now shifted their blame to Sen. Saraki.

READ ALSO: Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign

“The party has also gained expertise in elections rigging through ballot snatching and brazing manipulation of results, thereby destroying the legacy of free, fair and credible elections bequeathed by the PDP government.

“Nigerians must therefore rise and save the country from the government of a President who behaves like a saint while so must corruption and impunity are perpetrated under his watch.”

