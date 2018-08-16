– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo
16th August 2018 - Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign
16th August 2018 - Acute pancreatits (2): Booze dun nit
16th August 2018 - CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society
16th August 2018 - Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness
16th August 2018 - Niger APC lawmaker quits party, as House declares his seat vacant
16th August 2018 - Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents
16th August 2018 - FG’s N90b August bond over-subscribed – DMO
16th August 2018 - Police arrest Air Force officer, 34 others for kidnap, robbery in Rivers
16th August 2018 - Tinubu: Shrine of 5 deities, twin-tomb, mystery well
Home / National / Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo
POLITICAL

Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo

— 16th August 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

National Coordinator of the South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Mr. Joseph Ambakarimo, has blamed the inability of successive governments to move the nation forward to the corrupt state of mind of the political class who, he alleged, were more committed to their selfish interests.

Making this observation, in a statement issued, in Warri, Delta State, on Wednesday, as part of the activities to commemorate his 57th birthday, Ambakaderimo noted that until the political class began to think more of the development of the nation and her people as against their personal interest, the nation would not progress.

Accirding to him, “As I turn 57 years old today, I leave Nigerians with a summation of my long held view of the Nigerian Politician and the Nigerian state today and for a long time to come.

“It is a truism that our political discourse in Africa is a waste of time, a corruption of morals, a waste of resources. Either great achievements speak for themselves or you get hollow speeches with meaningless words”.

“A politician’s job is to make lives of people easier, and to solve crisis instead of creating them and to build achievements instead of destroying them.

READ ALSO: Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign

“We have surplus politicians in Nigeria, and shortage of managers. This is the singular reason we are not making progress in Nigeria. Our crisis is a managerial one, not one of resources”.

“Look at what China, Japan, India have accomplished without having natural resources while our country with rich oil, gas, water and human resources lack development.

“We can’t even produce basic services such as road infrastructure and electricity for our people.

“Political speeches are unnecessary and a waste of time. I hereby urge politicians to let their achievements speak for themselves at any level of governance”, he stated.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICAL

Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo

— 16th August 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri National Coordinator of the South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Mr. Joseph Ambakarimo, has blamed the inability of successive governments to move the nation forward to the corrupt state of mind of the political class who, he alleged, were more committed to their selfish interests. Making this observation, in a statement issued, in…

  • KOGI

    Kogi gov. advises appointees interested in elective positions to resign

    — 16th August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja With the timetable for APC primaries now out, Governor Yahaya Bello, Kogi State, has counseled his appointees seeking electives offices to resign their appointments. The decision, he said, was to enable those aspiring for various elective positions in the forthcoming polls concentrate on their aspirations as well as guard against anything that…

  • CSOS

    CSOs, NGOs tasks to bring positive change in society

    — 16th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The management of African Heritage Institution, Afri-Heritage, a think-tank institution, Enugu State, has charged the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), as well as the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to strive to bring about positive changes in the society. Executive Director, Afri-Heritage, Prof. UFO Okeke-Uzodike, gave the charge, on Wednesday, at a one-day engagement forum…

  • OSUN

    Osun seeks multi-billion Naira investment in agribusiness

    — 16th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja As the Federal Government works towards weaning the country from total dependence on oil sales, the Osun State Government has announced plans to attract multi-billion Naira investments in agribusiness. The Governor of the State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at a strategic meeting with all accredited Ambassadors…

  • APC

    Niger APC lawmaker quits party, as House declares his seat vacant

    — 16th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Niger State House of Assembly has declared the seat of the member representing Tafa Constituency, Hon. Danladi Iyah, vacant over his decision to resign from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The decision of the House followed a letter from the state’s Chairman of APC, requesting that the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share