Political class committed to selfish interest – Ambakaderimo

Ben Dunno, Warri

National Coordinator of the South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), Mr. Joseph Ambakarimo, has blamed the inability of successive governments to move the nation forward to the corrupt state of mind of the political class who, he alleged, were more committed to their selfish interests.

Making this observation, in a statement issued, in Warri, Delta State, on Wednesday, as part of the activities to commemorate his 57th birthday, Ambakaderimo noted that until the political class began to think more of the development of the nation and her people as against their personal interest, the nation would not progress.

Accirding to him, “As I turn 57 years old today, I leave Nigerians with a summation of my long held view of the Nigerian Politician and the Nigerian state today and for a long time to come.

“It is a truism that our political discourse in Africa is a waste of time, a corruption of morals, a waste of resources. Either great achievements speak for themselves or you get hollow speeches with meaningless words”.

“A politician’s job is to make lives of people easier, and to solve crisis instead of creating them and to build achievements instead of destroying them.

“We have surplus politicians in Nigeria, and shortage of managers. This is the singular reason we are not making progress in Nigeria. Our crisis is a managerial one, not one of resources”.

“Look at what China, Japan, India have accomplished without having natural resources while our country with rich oil, gas, water and human resources lack development.

“We can’t even produce basic services such as road infrastructure and electricity for our people.

“Political speeches are unnecessary and a waste of time. I hereby urge politicians to let their achievements speak for themselves at any level of governance”, he stated.