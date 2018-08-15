Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far borrowed N410 billion locally to fund the 2018 budget. READ ALSO: FG spends N643.6bn on domestic debt servicing in Q1, says DMO This comes as the country’s domestic and external debt (the Federal Government and 36 states and the FCT), as at June 30, stood at N22.38 trillion ($73.21 billion).

Director General of DMO, Patience Oniha, made the disclosures in Abuja at a briefing on the release of public data for June 2018. According to her, there has not been any offshore borrowing to support the 2018 budget because necessary approvals from the appropriate quarters, including the National Assembly, are yet to be secured. In the 2018 budget outlay, a provision of N1.643 trillion borrowing window was created. From that figure, the offshore borrowing space is N850 billion, while domestic borrowing is N793 billion. READ ALSO: The World Bank, IMF warning against excessive borrowing

On whether the country was not being boxed into a debt trap, the DMO boss said: “Our borrowing is not excessive. It goes through a rigorous process. If the government did not borrow so much in the last three years, it would not have been able to function. The huge borrowings sprang from the fall in crude oil revenue and the attendant devaluation of the naira.