Home / National / Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others
UGWUANYI CENTRAL MOSQUE ENUGU

Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others

— 22nd August 2018

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday joined the Muslim community in the state at the Central Mosque, Owerri Road, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, calling for special prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders in the country.

Ugwuanyi, who was warmly received amid jubilation by Muslim faithful in the state, including the Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed; State Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Abukakar Yusuf Sambo, among others, felicitated with them and also called for a special prayer for Enugu State.

The governor expressed delight at the existing peace in Enugu State, which he said was responsible for the security of life and property, noting: “This has brought development.

“As you celebrate in this season of sacrifice, may we all continue to see one another as brothers and sisters for the good of our dear state and our dear country Nigeria.”

The Muslims, who appreciated the presence of Ugwuanyi at the Mosque to celebrate with them, also prayed for him and his administration for guidance, peace, protection and blessings of Allah.

The jubilant Muslim faithful equally commended the governor for the “marvelous” work he is doing in the state and reiterated their firm support for him in 2019 and beyond.

Speaking, the Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Sambo, added that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir, “which is the Eid of sacrifice,” equally offered them the opportunity to celebrate the governor, saying: “We are also celebrating you because we have seen the significance of today in you”.

Alhaji Sambo disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi has demonstrated love and a style of leadership that promotes “unity, togetherness and love for both religions,” maintaining that the governor was “indeed a great man,” who has visited the Mosque on several occasions to identify with them.

According to the Sarkin Hausawa, “we the Muslim community in Enugu State assure you that you have our loyalty; you have our support; you have our prayers because you are indeed a friend of Muslims.”

The Muslim leader thanked the governor for the Sallah gifts he gave to the community, restating: “May your days be long. We are looking not only ahead of 2019; Muslims in Enugu State are looking beyond. Your good work is everywhere”.

Also speaking, the leader of the Yoruba Muslim community in the state, Alhaji Abdulazizi Adebayo, while describing Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a security manager,” compared his cordial relationship with the Muslims to that of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, saying: “You are doing like Awolowo” who was “not a Muslim but was a friend of Muslims”.

In his brief remark, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed, noted that the governor’s presence at Mosque to rejoice with Muslims was sign of “quality leadership,” stressing: “Though a Christian he decided to join the Muslims on our Sallah day.”

His words: “His Excellency is a great leader and we will continue to support him to make sure that the good people of Enugu State sleep with their two eyes closed.

“As the Yoruba Chief Iman said, he is a security manager. He is beyond a security manager. Truly, he gives us the maximum support we need to operate effectively. We are assuring you that we will not fail you and the good people of Enugu State”.

The climax of the event was the presentation of a ram to the governor to celebrate the feast as a friend of Muslims.

