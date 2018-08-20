– The Sun News
Ibrahim

Use Eid el-Kabir period to strengthen unity, IBB tells Muslims

— 20th August 2018

NAN

The former military President General Ibrahim Babangida has urged Muslims  to  use the period of Eid el-Kabir  and beyond to further unite and strengthen the nation.

Ina statement he issued in Minna on Monday, he said “it is a unique and important festivity in the last lap of Islamic calendar year for all Muslims globally to make sacrifices and religious rites.

“It is our collective duty during this sacred month and period of devotion to glorify Allah and adhere to our religious teachings by maintaining peace, protecting the sanctity  of human life and  unite  to solve the problems bedeviling us collectively as a nation’’.

READ ALSO Troops kill 21 armed herdsmen in Benue

Babangida also cautioned political gladiators not to allow their personal political ambitions to overshadow their sense of reasoning.

He advised them to be guided in their utterances as some of those speeches might provoke negative sentiments, especially during electioneering.

“At this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir, I urged all Nigerians from all works of life or political affiliations to be in the vanguard of peace, unity and  work for rancor-free polls in the build up to the forthcoming political dispensation,’’ he said.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 20th August 2018 at 4:57 pm
    Reply

    Peace, Unity are only among this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Democracy is the basis of this territory natives Unity under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

