The former military President General Ibrahim Babangida has urged Muslims to use the period of Eid el-Kabir and beyond to further unite and strengthen the nation.

Ina statement he issued in Minna on Monday, he said “it is a unique and important festivity in the last lap of Islamic calendar year for all Muslims globally to make sacrifices and religious rites.

“It is our collective duty during this sacred month and period of devotion to glorify Allah and adhere to our religious teachings by maintaining peace, protecting the sanctity of human life and unite to solve the problems bedeviling us collectively as a nation’’.

Babangida also cautioned political gladiators not to allow their personal political ambitions to overshadow their sense of reasoning.

He advised them to be guided in their utterances as some of those speeches might provoke negative sentiments, especially during electioneering.

“At this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir, I urged all Nigerians from all works of life or political affiliations to be in the vanguard of peace, unity and work for rancor-free polls in the build up to the forthcoming political dispensation,’’ he said.