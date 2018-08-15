– The Sun News
UGWUANYI

2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term

— 15th August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The scorecard Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on massive construction and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads across the three geo-political zones of the state, prompt payment of salaries, free maternal and child health programmes, investment on human capital development and employment generation have endeared Nkpunano community in Nsukka Local Government Area to endorse the governor for the second

term in office.

The community made the endorsement during a civic reception in honour of her sons’ chief Peter Okonkwo commissioner for housing and Hon. Emeka Asogwa special assistant to the goveror on youth affairs.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the planning committee Dr. Anthony Agu expressed delight for the appoitment of the two of their illustrous sons as commissioner and special assistant respectively,

sayig that there is no better way to reciprocate the gesture than to endorse the governor for second term to enable him continue with the good work he has started in the state.

Dr. Agu said that the appointments of the two sons of the community was the first of its kind since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that the only appointment that came to the community was in 1986 when Mrs. Grace Obayi served as commissioner for education in the old Aambra State, ever since then the community has been at the mercy of itself till governor Ugwuanyi liberated the community.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances

The community while thanking the governor for the three new autonomous communities Nguru, Echera and Umukashi approved by the state government, appealed that Odoru/Eburu-mmiri communities by location and heterogeneity deserve to be made autonomous.

The chairman, however, called on the two appointees to live up to their oath of office and discharge their duties to the best of their ability according the laid down rules of the state government and uphold the tenets of social justice.

The appointees Peter Okonkwo and Emeka Asogwa in their separate responses expressed joy for the reception organised in their honour, promising never to renege in their various civic responsibility to the state government.

Chief Okonkwo in a special way thanked the community for endorsing the governor for the second term in the presence of the traditional ruler of Nkpunano community Igwe Amb. Patrick Okolo, pointing out that the endorsement remained the best thank you message to the governor for more work in the three zones of the state.

READ ALSO: IAAF Continental Cup: IAAF Licensed Manager urges representatives to showcase Africa’s talent

He also called on the entire members of the community within the age of voting to ensure that they obtained the permanent voters card (PVC) which is prerequiste requirment to vote and be voted for in general elections, adding that the ticket to return Gov. Ugwuanyi for the second term is the PVC as endorsing him without voting for him for the second term would nothing to the general public.

