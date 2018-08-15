2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term— 15th August 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka
The scorecard Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on massive construction and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads across the three geo-political zones of the state, prompt payment of salaries, free maternal and child health programmes, investment on human capital development and employment generation have endeared Nkpunano community in Nsukka Local Government Area to endorse the governor for the second
term in office.
The community made the endorsement during a civic reception in honour of her sons’ chief Peter Okonkwo commissioner for housing and Hon. Emeka Asogwa special assistant to the goveror on youth affairs.
In his opening remarks, the chairman of the planning committee Dr. Anthony Agu expressed delight for the appoitment of the two of their illustrous sons as commissioner and special assistant respectively,
sayig that there is no better way to reciprocate the gesture than to endorse the governor for second term to enable him continue with the good work he has started in the state.
Dr. Agu said that the appointments of the two sons of the community was the first of its kind since the return of democracy in 1999, adding that the only appointment that came to the community was in 1986 when Mrs. Grace Obayi served as commissioner for education in the old Aambra State, ever since then the community has been at the mercy of itself till governor Ugwuanyi liberated the community.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances
The community while thanking the governor for the three new autonomous communities Nguru, Echera and Umukashi approved by the state government, appealed that Odoru/Eburu-mmiri communities by location and heterogeneity deserve to be made autonomous.
The chairman, however, called on the two appointees to live up to their oath of office and discharge their duties to the best of their ability according the laid down rules of the state government and uphold the tenets of social justice.
The appointees Peter Okonkwo and Emeka Asogwa in their separate responses expressed joy for the reception organised in their honour, promising never to renege in their various civic responsibility to the state government.
Chief Okonkwo in a special way thanked the community for endorsing the governor for the second term in the presence of the traditional ruler of Nkpunano community Igwe Amb. Patrick Okolo, pointing out that the endorsement remained the best thank you message to the governor for more work in the three zones of the state.
READ ALSO: IAAF Continental Cup: IAAF Licensed Manager urges representatives to showcase Africa’s talent
He also called on the entire members of the community within the age of voting to ensure that they obtained the permanent voters card (PVC) which is prerequiste requirment to vote and be voted for in general elections, adding that the ticket to return Gov. Ugwuanyi for the second term is the PVC as endorsing him without voting for him for the second term would nothing to the general public.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
2019: Ugwanyi, PDP urged not to back Asadu for 4th tenure13th August 2018
-
Ugwuanyi has done well – Fr. Mbaka6th August 2018
Latest
2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term— 15th August 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka The scorecard Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on massive construction and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads across the three geo-political zones of the state, prompt payment of salaries, free maternal and child health programmes, investment on human capital development and employment generation have endeared Nkpunano community in Nsukka Local Government…
-
Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances— 15th August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, announced that the state government would start an airport project in the state early next year. He said that arrangement has been set in motion towards the actualisation of that project. Governor Umahi disclosed this while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline led…
-
Voters’ registration: Delta declares two-day public holiday— 15th August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba To enable public servants in Delta State participate in the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise, the state government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days. This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced the extension of the exercise from August 17 by another…
-
NBS says price of 5kg cooking gas decreased in July— 15th August 2018
NAN The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price for refilling of a five kilogramme cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased to N2,010.45 in July from N2,034.93 in June. The NBS disclosed this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ released on Wednesday.The report indicated that the price paid…
-
Nigeria to represent Africa at Cyberlympics— 15th August 2018
Global Cyberlympics is an hands-on cybersecurity team competition that brings together the best ethical hackers from around the world to compete in a series of challenges Chinenye Anuforo Two Nigerian teams of cybersecurity professionals from a group called the “NaijaSecForce” have emerged the African champions in Global Cyberlympics, the Olympics for cybersecurity professionals and ethical hackers…
-
Entertainment
Kiki Osinbajo, Ric Hassani, others receive Excellence award— 15th August 2018
NAN Kiki Osinbajo, daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Afropop Alternative singer, Ric Hassani have been conferred with awards of Excellence by the Abuja Summer Festival for their contributions to Lifestyle and Entertainment. The list was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja by the festival’s Founder, Chioma…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Super highway, super headache— 14th August 2018
According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park – Cross River government in trouble over non-payment of compensation Judex Okoro, Calabar Cross River State in the last couple of years has been…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How UNICEF boosts girl-child education in northern Nigeria— 14th August 2018
“The G4G Initiative is a component of the Girls’ Education Project Phase 3 being implemented in northern Nigeria to help support girls to remain in school and improve their learning achievement.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has embarked on an innovative strategy to address the issue of low girl-child enrolment and…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Odili finds new love at 70— 15th August 2018
Odili has remained consistent and steadfast in his political relations and persuasion, a predisposition that has distinguished him as a reputable leader James Ume For Peter Otunuya Odili, it is remarkable that the day he was born, August 15, was the same day the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of our Lord Jesus Christ, was assumed…
Columnists
-
Destiny and prayer (3)— 15th August 2018
Destinies are changed and reshaped at the meeting and parting point of destiny in the council of the inner chambers of the divine. Nathan Uzorma Protus “God has truly delivered me from the shackles of darkness. My two sons were for no reason struck with the spirit of madness in their different schools of higher…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (4) – restitution— 15th August 2018
My advice to the G.O. and the other clergy preaching restitution is for them to continue praying for God’s forgiveness for going against His orders Sina Adedipe I was shocked to the marrow the day a member of one of the three foremost Pentecostal churches in the country told me of the restitution policy of…
-
If I were Saraki…— 15th August 2018
If you listen to Oshiomhole pontificating about how Saraki took APC’s crown to PDP, you would almost think that the APC made Saraki Senate President. Steve Nwosu Anybody who bought the cock and bull story about the federal government banning codeine and Tramadol obviously did not watch the two political rallies that held in Akwa Ibom…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today (3)— 15th August 2018
I wrote all these more than three years ago. Events have since proved me right. I was, indeed, a Nostradamus, the man who saw tomorrow. Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL This week, we shall continue and conclude with our seminal discourse and analysis of the many factors that threw the APC into its present political turmoil,…
-
Excellence in technological skills— 14th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor There is something highly uplifting about the triumph of five Nigerian school girls at the World Technovation Challenge held in San Francisco, the United States, just last week. All five girls who snatched the gold medal in the competition are students of a secondary school in Onitsha. Their winning entry was a mobile…
-
The amazons are coming— 14th August 2018
More Amazons are knocking at the door of presidential politics. At least five women on different party platforms are taking their wares on the road. Ray Ekpu Mrs. Sarah Jubril has entered the history books as the first woman in the Fourth Republic to seek, in a semi-serious manner, to be the President of Nigeria….
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
-
In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician— 13th August 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and welcome into Nigeria’s hall of political mentoring His Excellency, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Michael Bush In a country as politically hypersensitive as ours, someone in the opposition must be more than special to deserve let alone get a worthy mention by a member of the party in power. The man…
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief— 13th August 2018
That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London… Yushau Shuaib It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top…
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS— 13th August 2018
No less in need of reforms are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all other security outfits in the country. Casmir Igbokwe Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply