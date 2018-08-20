“They are to be on ground to beef up security, carryout massive deployment of police personnel, crowd controls and adequate protection and safety at all Eid praying grounds”

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreational centres, public places and critical infrastructure to ensure a hitchfree Eid-el-Kabir celebration across the country.

The IGP also assured that the ongoing raids on perceived criminal black spots, flashpoints, abandoned and uncompleted project sites being used as hideouts by criminal elements to commit crime would continue.

Idris, who made these known in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, also assured of police personnel visibility patrols, crowd controls and adequate protection and safety at all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration.

“The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim K. Idris, felicitates and rejoices with Muslim faithful throughout the country, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“To ensure a hitchfree celebration, the IGP has directed the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement throughout the country by the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and commissioners of police in zonal and state commands nationwide. They are to be on ground to beef up security, carryout massive deployment of police personnel, crowd controls and adequate protection and safety at all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration in their areas of responsibilities.

“The deployment of additional personnel and crime prevention and detection equipment will be carried out to cover identified and perceived criminal black spots, flashpoints, abandoned and uncompleted projects sites, being used as hideouts by criminal elements to commit crime. The ongoing raid operations and removal of suspected criminals will continue throughout the Sallah period and beyond.

“The deployment will, also, cover recreational centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities.

“Federal highway patrol teams, the safer highway patrol units, and anti-crime patrols have been deployed along highways and major roads throughout the country, for the protection and safety of travellers, commuters and other road users during the period and beyond. They are under strict instructions to be civil, polite, compassionate and firm in carrying out their duties.

“Intense surveillance/intelligence gathering will be maintained, special deployment and stop and search duties will be emplaced at all flash/vulnerable points in every state across the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force is, hereby, imploring members of the public, most especially travellers and other roads users, to cooperate with police personnel deployed on the highways and other duty posts.

“The IGP, once again, wishes the Muslim faithful and other Nigerians happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration. He enjoins them to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest police station,” the police added.