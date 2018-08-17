Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 140 personnel in Badagry

– The Sun News
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry Command, on Friday said that it had deployed 140 personnel ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, slated for Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

The Unit Commander, Mr Fatai Bakare, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the step was taken to prevent road accidents and ensure free flow of traffic during the Sallah holidays.

He said that the command had 90 staff and 50 special Marshal that would be on duty during Muslim festival, adding that no personnel would be given leave or pass until after the celebration.

According to him, the officials will be stationed at black spots and accident-prone areas, to ensure that motorists abide by traffic rules. “Our officials are going to be alert during this period, and would be deployed at different locations in Badagry and Seme areas.

“We have marked areas like Iya-Afin Road, Mowo bend, Aradagun, Gbaji and Badagry Roundabout; we will monitor these areas 24 hours during the celebration. “I want to assure the public that there will be no case of accidents during this period,’’ Bakare said.

Bakare said that the command had been enlightening the public on the need to ensure accident-free Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“On Wednesday, we were in Badagry Market; on Friday, we will go to the mosque during the Juma’a service, and on Sunday, we will visit the churches. “The campaign is to ensure an accident-free festival, and to ensure that motorists abide by traffic rules,” he said.

Bakare said that the command would partner with para-military agencies like the police and Civil Defence, to ensure that things go well during the holidays.

He, however, advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip during the festival.

