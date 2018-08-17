– The Sun News
Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3, 000 personnel for security in Kaduna

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, says it will deploy over 3, 000 personnel to tackle any kind of security challenges during Sallah festivity in the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzengwe made this known in a statement in Kaduna on Friday.

Terzengwe quoted the State Commandant, NSCDC, Alhaji Modu Bunu, as saying that the command would deploy over 3,000 personnel in the state to tackle security issues during the festivity.

He added that same spirit would continue during and after the festivity to checkmate heinous crimes perpetrated in the society.

The Commandant expressed worry on criminal activities despite security measures.

He called on members of the public to see themselves as critical stakeholders in security and collaborate in information sharing with the security agencies.

He said the action had become necessary in view of pockets of kidnap incidents and other criminal acts.

Terzengwe explained that while the worrisome situation was accorded the attention it deserved, it was necessary to caution people to guard against activities that may increase their vulnerability to attack.

He cautioned against traveling at odd hours, lonely movements in isolated places and unnecessary display of economic status on the social media, openly taking out money from car trunks or counting from bulk to pay pump attendants among others.

The commandant called on managers and clients of recreational facilities to be security conscious by preventing nefarious acts of saboteurs who are desperate to cause harm.

“Religious, traditional rulers and parents should contribute their quota by sensitizing their subjects on how to shun illegalities but rather embrace things that can bring about development.

He urged residents to be vigilant and report threats or incidents that may endanger the security and safety of lives and property in the state.

“It is important to remind people that as they embark on sallah celebration activities, they have to be mindful of bag eggs in our midst,” he added.

