– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - Easy Shrimp and Avocado Salad
4th August 2018 - Manhood doesn’t make men superior to women – Maryam Charles
4th August 2018 - I can’t stand men wearing same boxers twice – Debbie Shokoya
4th August 2018 - Diamond Couple: Bishop & Mrs. Okafoagu
4th August 2018 - What Wike should do next
4th August 2018 - Of Saraki, Senate and posterity
4th August 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Plateau
4th August 2018 - Our political drama and its actors
4th August 2018 - Don’t be clog in wheel on progress, Ambode tells lawmakers
4th August 2018 - My neighbour’s dog has fake certificate
Home / Food & Drinks / Easy Shrimp and Avocado Salad

Easy Shrimp and Avocado Salad

— 4th August 2018

For those who love shrimps, they will enjoy this healthy, yet filling and refreshing recipe. VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA offers recipes and preparation tips.

READ ALSO: How to make Crispy fish batter
Ingredients

• Olive oil

• Shrimp, peeled, deveined and chopped into about 1/2-inch pieces

• Salt and pepper

• Thinly sliced red onion

• Tomatoes

• Avocados, halved, seeded, peeled and chopped

• Chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

• Season shrimp with salt and pepper.

• Heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add chopped shrimp and cook, stirring frequently, for about 3 minutes or until shrimp have just turned pink.

• Drain off any excess juices and transfer shrimp to a plate and allow to cool.

• While shrimp are cooling, slice the vegetables.

• Place vegetables in a large bowl, add shrimp and stir to combine.

***************************************

Get refreshed with Tequila Sunrise cocktail

Ingredients

• Tequila
• Freshly squeezed orange juice
• Grenadine

Directions

• Shake tequila and orange juice well with cracked ice, then strain into a large, Chilled cocktail glass.

• Add grenadine and stir gently, for no longer than is necessary to produce layers of oranges and reds.

READ ALSO: Banana ginger smoothies

***************************************

Reasons sugarcane juice is good for your body

• The reason behind sugar cane being a popular drink during summers is because it gives an instant kick of energy and quenches the thirst. Sugar cane juice is good source of glucose which as we know, helps to rehydrates the human body and gives it a boost of energy. So instead of your artificial energy
drink, the next time you feel fatigued or dehydrated, consider drinking a glass of cane juice.

• Even though cane juice tastes very sweet and has high sugar content, it is good for diabetic patients. It contains natural sugar which has low glycemic index that prevents steep rise in blood glucose levels in diabetics, so it can act as a substitute of aerated drinks for them. However people with Type-2 diabetes should consume it in moderation and after consultation with their doctors.

• Sugarcane juice is considered an alkaline forming food because of the high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and manganese in it. Diseases like cancer cannot survive in an alkaline environment and that’s why studies show that it is effective in fighting against cancer, especially prostate and breast cancer.

• As sugar cane juice boosts protein levels in the body, it helps in maintaining the health of the kidney. Taken in a diluted form, with lime juice and coconut water, sugar cane juice helps in reducing the burning sensation which is commonly associated with urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, kidney stones and prostatitis.

• The antioxidants in sugarcane juice help to fighting against infections and boost the immunity system of the body. It also protects liver the liver against infections and helps in keeping the bilirubin levels in control. This is the reason that doctors advice drinking sugar cane juice to jaundice patients, as it is one of the few things that get digested without too much pressure on the liver and also helps in reducing the bilirubin levels.

• Sugar cane juice also acts a good digestive aid due to the presence of potassium. It helps in keeping the digestive system in good shape, prevents stomach infections and is considered to be particularly useful in treating the problem of constipation.

• Studies show that sugarcane juice protects against tooth decay and bad breath due to its high mineral content. So save yourself the next trip to the dentist and drink a glass of fresh sugarcane juice to get shiny white teeth.

• As I mentioned in a post regarding effects of nutrients on nails, deficiency of nutrients in the body can easily be noticed by looking at the health and condition of your nails. If you have brittle discoloured nails that have white spots on them, then it’s time to add sugar cane juice in your diet. It contains everything to give you those strong shiny nails that would look pretty even without a nail polish.

• Sugarcane juice has been discovered to be great for those people who are struggling with febrile disorders. Febrile disorders are accountable for resulting in fevers, which can lead to seizures and loss of protein in the body. It is quite common in infants and children. Sugar cane juice helps in compensating the lost protein and helps in recovery.

• When it comes to healthy skin, alpha hydroxy acids are supposed to have a lot of benefits. They fight acne, reduce blemishes, prevent ageing and help in keeping the skin hydrated. One of the most effective alpha hydroxy acids is glycollic acid and sugarcane, is one of its few natural sources. Just apply sugar cane juice to your skin and let it dry or add it to your favourite face mask and scrub. Use it regularly to see the effect.

While the advantages of sugarcane juice are many, it is essential to ensure that it is extracted in a hygienic manner. It’s also important to use and consume the juice as soon it extracted because it tends to get oxidized within 15 minutes.

READ ALSO: 11 impressive benefits of corn (2)

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HERDSMEN

Again, herdsmen kill 3 in Plateau

— 4th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than three persons were shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Zanwra village of Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Sunday Sun gathered that the attack occurred on Friday night and left Emmanuel Gado, 22, Ladi Monday, 30, and a 5-year-old Mary Monday dead who are…

  • AMBODE

    Don’t be clog in wheel on progress, Ambode tells lawmakers

    — 4th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Friday evening, urged lawmakers across the country to eschew all acts that can constitute clogs in the wheel of progress based on party differences, saying the whole essence of politics is to serve the people and give back to the society. Speaking while declaring open the Second Quarterly…

  • ONOJA

    Okibe Onoja decamps from APC to PDP, declares for Zone C Senate

    — 4th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Business mogul, Chief Mike Okibe Onoja, has led thousands of his supporters in the Benue South Senatorial District, popularly known as Zone C, to decamp from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Onoja, who also used the opportunity to announce his intention to contest for the…

  • OGUN

    Why I want to represent my constituency – Ogun Assembly aspirant

    — 4th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A House of Assembly aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ogun State, Oyatayo Gabriel Ayomikun, has disclosed his aspiration to become a lawmaker was hinged on his desire to propel development of his constituency as well as the people. Oyatayo, who is contesting to represent Abeokuta South Constituency 1 in…

  • LADOJA

    Ladoja formally dumps PDP for ADC

    — 4th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Barely one year after he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, on Friday, officially announced his defection from the party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, saying the national leadership of PDP was unfair to him. He said he…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share