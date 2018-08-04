Easy Shrimp and Avocado Salad— 4th August 2018
For those who love shrimps, they will enjoy this healthy, yet filling and refreshing recipe. VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA offers recipes and preparation tips.
Ingredients
• Olive oil
• Shrimp, peeled, deveined and chopped into about 1/2-inch pieces
• Salt and pepper
• Thinly sliced red onion
• Tomatoes
• Avocados, halved, seeded, peeled and chopped
• Chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
• Season shrimp with salt and pepper.
• Heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add chopped shrimp and cook, stirring frequently, for about 3 minutes or until shrimp have just turned pink.
• Drain off any excess juices and transfer shrimp to a plate and allow to cool.
• While shrimp are cooling, slice the vegetables.
• Place vegetables in a large bowl, add shrimp and stir to combine.
***************************************
Get refreshed with Tequila Sunrise cocktail
Ingredients
• Tequila
• Freshly squeezed orange juice
• Grenadine
Directions
• Shake tequila and orange juice well with cracked ice, then strain into a large, Chilled cocktail glass.
• Add grenadine and stir gently, for no longer than is necessary to produce layers of oranges and reds.
***************************************
Reasons sugarcane juice is good for your body
• The reason behind sugar cane being a popular drink during summers is because it gives an instant kick of energy and quenches the thirst. Sugar cane juice is good source of glucose which as we know, helps to rehydrates the human body and gives it a boost of energy. So instead of your artificial energy
drink, the next time you feel fatigued or dehydrated, consider drinking a glass of cane juice.
• Even though cane juice tastes very sweet and has high sugar content, it is good for diabetic patients. It contains natural sugar which has low glycemic index that prevents steep rise in blood glucose levels in diabetics, so it can act as a substitute of aerated drinks for them. However people with Type-2 diabetes should consume it in moderation and after consultation with their doctors.
• Sugarcane juice is considered an alkaline forming food because of the high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and manganese in it. Diseases like cancer cannot survive in an alkaline environment and that’s why studies show that it is effective in fighting against cancer, especially prostate and breast cancer.
• As sugar cane juice boosts protein levels in the body, it helps in maintaining the health of the kidney. Taken in a diluted form, with lime juice and coconut water, sugar cane juice helps in reducing the burning sensation which is commonly associated with urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, kidney stones and prostatitis.
• The antioxidants in sugarcane juice help to fighting against infections and boost the immunity system of the body. It also protects liver the liver against infections and helps in keeping the bilirubin levels in control. This is the reason that doctors advice drinking sugar cane juice to jaundice patients, as it is one of the few things that get digested without too much pressure on the liver and also helps in reducing the bilirubin levels.
• Sugar cane juice also acts a good digestive aid due to the presence of potassium. It helps in keeping the digestive system in good shape, prevents stomach infections and is considered to be particularly useful in treating the problem of constipation.
• Studies show that sugarcane juice protects against tooth decay and bad breath due to its high mineral content. So save yourself the next trip to the dentist and drink a glass of fresh sugarcane juice to get shiny white teeth.
• As I mentioned in a post regarding effects of nutrients on nails, deficiency of nutrients in the body can easily be noticed by looking at the health and condition of your nails. If you have brittle discoloured nails that have white spots on them, then it’s time to add sugar cane juice in your diet. It contains everything to give you those strong shiny nails that would look pretty even without a nail polish.
• Sugarcane juice has been discovered to be great for those people who are struggling with febrile disorders. Febrile disorders are accountable for resulting in fevers, which can lead to seizures and loss of protein in the body. It is quite common in infants and children. Sugar cane juice helps in compensating the lost protein and helps in recovery.
• When it comes to healthy skin, alpha hydroxy acids are supposed to have a lot of benefits. They fight acne, reduce blemishes, prevent ageing and help in keeping the skin hydrated. One of the most effective alpha hydroxy acids is glycollic acid and sugarcane, is one of its few natural sources. Just apply sugar cane juice to your skin and let it dry or add it to your favourite face mask and scrub. Use it regularly to see the effect.
While the advantages of sugarcane juice are many, it is essential to ensure that it is extracted in a hygienic manner. It’s also important to use and consume the juice as soon it extracted because it tends to get oxidized within 15 minutes.
