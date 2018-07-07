11 impressive benefits of corn (2)
Weight gain
Corn is a rich source of calories and is a staple in many places. The calorific content of corn is 342 calories per 100 grams, which is among the highest for cereals. This is why, it is often turned to for quick weight gain, and combined with the ease and flexibility of growing conditions for corn, the high-calorie content makes it vital for the survival of dozens of agricultural nations.
Corn contains abundant minerals which benefit the body in a number of ways. Phosphorus, along with magnesium, manganese, zinc, iron, and copper are found in all varieties of corn. It also contains trace minerals like selenium, which are difficult to find in most normal diets. Phosphorus is essential for regulating normal growth, bone health, and optimal kidney functioning. Magnesium is necessary for maintaining a normal heart rate and for increasing bone mineral density.
According to studies carried out at Cornell University, corn is a rich source of antioxidants which fight cancer-causing free radicals. Unlike many other foods, cooking actually increases the number of usable antioxidants in sweet corn. It is a rich source of a phenolic compound called ferulic acid, an anti-carcinogenic agent that has been shown to be effective in fighting tumors that lead to breast
and liver cancer. Anthocyanins, found in purple corn, also act as scavengers of cancer-causing free radicals. Antioxidants have been shown to reduce many of the dangerous forms of cancer because of their ability to induce apoptosis in cancerous cells while leaving healthy cells unaffected. This is particularly relevant when phytochemicals are the source of the antioxidants, which is another type of chemical found in high volumes in corn.
Protects your heart
According to researchers, corn oil has been shown to have an anti-atherogenic effect on cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of various cardiovascular diseases. Corn oil, in particular is the best way to improve heart health and this is derived from the fact that corn is close to an optimal fatty acid combination. This allows omega-3 fatty acids to strip away the damaging LDL or bad cholesterol and replace them at the binding sites. This will reduce the chances of arteries becoming clogged, reduce blood pressure, and lower the chances of heart attack and stroke.
Prevents Anaemia
Corn helps prevent anaemia caused by a deficiency of vitamins. It also has a significant level of iron, which is one of the essential minerals needed to form new red blood cells. A deficiency of iron is one of the main causes of anaemia as well.
Lowers LDL Cholesterol
According to the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, consumption of corn husk oil lowers plasma LDL or bad cholesterol by reducing cholesterol absorption in the body. As mentioned earlier, this reduction in LDL cholesterol does not mean a reduction in HDL or good cholesterol, which can have beneficial effects on the body. They include the reduction of heart diseases, prevention of atherosclerosis, and a general scavenging of free radicals throughout the body.
Jumpstart your day with scrambled eggs
Ingredients
• Eggs
• Milk
• Salt and pepper, as desired
• Butter
Directions
• Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper in medium bowl until blended.
• Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Pour in egg mixture. As eggs begin to set, gently pull the eggs across the pan with a spatula, forming large soft curds.
• Continue cooking – pulling, lifting and folding eggs until it thickens and there are no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
• Remove from heat.
• Serve immediately with bread.
Grape Smoothies
Grape smoothie is a heart-healthy drink. Not only is it low in fat, but red grapes contain the same phytochemicals found in red wine that protect against heart disease.
Ingredients
Grape juice
Plain low-fat yogurt Frozen seedless red grapes
Directions
• Blend grape juice, yogurt, and grapes until mixture is smooth and frothy.
• Pour into a tall glass and serve.
