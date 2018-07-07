11 impressive benefits of corn (2)

• Cont. from last edition

Weight gain

Corn is a rich source of calories and is a staple in many places. The calorific content of corn is 342 calories per 100 grams, which is among the highest for cereals. This is why, it is often turned to for quick weight gain, and combined with the ease and flexibility of growing conditions for corn, the high-calorie content makes it vital for the survival of dozens of agricultural nations.

Corn contains abundant minerals which benefit the body in a number of ways. Phosphorus, along with magnesium, manganese, zinc, iron, and copper are found in all varieties of corn. It also contains trace minerals like selenium, which are difficult to find in most normal diets. Phosphorus is essential for regulating normal growth, bone health, and optimal kidney functioning. Magnesium is necessary for maintaining a normal heart rate and for increasing bone mineral density.