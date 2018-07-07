The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2018 - 11 impressive benefits of corn (2)
7th July 2018 - How to manage Asthma
7th July 2018 - The pig and the cat lied
7th July 2018 - I sang off-key at Police protest
6th July 2018 - Court nullification of Imo APC congresses: we will appeal judgement coalition alliance
6th July 2018 - Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West
6th July 2018 - Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed
6th July 2018 - CAN suspends nationwide protest slated for July 11
6th July 2018 - God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma
6th July 2018 - 1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion
Home / Food & Drinks / 11 impressive benefits of corn (2)
CORN

11 impressive benefits of corn (2)

— 7th July 2018

• Cont. from last edition

Weight gain

Corn is a rich source of calories and is a staple in many places. The calorific content of corn is 342 calories per 100 grams, which is among the highest for cereals. This is why, it is often turned to for quick weight gain, and combined with the ease and flexibility of growing conditions for corn, the high-calorie content makes it vital for the survival of dozens of agricultural nations.

Corn contains abundant minerals which benefit the body in a number of ways. Phosphorus, along with magnesium, manganese, zinc, iron, and copper are found in all varieties of corn. It also contains trace minerals like selenium, which are difficult to find in most normal diets. Phosphorus is essential for regulating normal growth, bone health, and optimal kidney functioning. Magnesium is necessary for maintaining a normal heart rate and for increasing bone mineral density.

According to studies carried out at Cornell University, corn is a rich source of antioxidants which fight cancer-causing free radicals. Unlike many other foods, cooking actually increases the number of usable antioxidants in sweet corn. It is a rich source of a phenolic compound called ferulic acid, an anti-carcinogenic agent that has been shown to be effective in fighting tumors that lead to breast

and liver cancer. Anthocyanins, found in purple corn, also act as scavengers of cancer-causing free radicals. Antioxidants have been shown to reduce many of the dangerous forms of cancer because of their ability to induce apoptosis in cancerous cells while leaving healthy cells unaffected. This is particularly relevant when phytochemicals are the source of the antioxidants, which is another type of chemical found in high volumes in corn.

Protects your heart

According to researchers, corn oil has been shown to have an anti-atherogenic effect on cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of various cardiovascular diseases. Corn oil, in particular is the best way to improve heart health and this is derived from the fact that corn is close to an optimal fatty acid combination. This allows omega-3 fatty acids to strip away the damaging LDL or bad cholesterol and replace them at the binding sites. This will reduce the chances of arteries becoming clogged, reduce blood pressure, and lower the chances of heart attack and stroke.

Prevents Anaemia

Corn helps prevent anaemia caused by a deficiency of vitamins. It also has a significant level of iron, which is one of the essential minerals needed to form new red blood cells. A deficiency of iron is one of the main causes of anaemia as well.

Lowers LDL Cholesterol 

According to the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, consumption of corn husk oil lowers plasma LDL or bad cholesterol by reducing cholesterol absorption in the body. As mentioned earlier, this reduction in LDL cholesterol does not mean a reduction in HDL or good cholesterol, which can have beneficial effects on the body. They include the reduction of heart diseases, prevention of atherosclerosis, and a general scavenging of free radicals throughout the body.

 

• To be continued

_____________________________________________________

Jumpstart your day with scrambled eggs

Ingredients

• Eggs
• Milk
• Salt and pepper, as desired
• Butter

Directions

• Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper in medium bowl until blended.
• Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Pour in egg mixture. As eggs begin to set, gently pull the eggs across the pan with a spatula, forming large soft curds.
• Continue cooking – pulling, lifting and folding eggs until it thickens and there are no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
• Remove from heat.
• Serve immediately with bread.

 

Grape Smoothies

Grape smoothie is a heart-healthy drink. Not only is it low in fat, but red grapes contain the same phytochemicals found in red wine that protect against heart disease.

Ingredients

Grape juice
Plain low-fat yogurt Frozen seedless red grapes

Directions

• Blend grape juice, yogurt, and grapes until mixture is smooth and frothy.
• Pour into a tall glass and serve.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIG AND CAT - WORLD CUP

The pig and the cat lied

— 7th July 2018

Solape Lawal-Solarin Erie feelings battled against tides of overwhelming emotions. Disappointment, irritation, lamentation, to mention just a few adjectives all fought for space or prominence on the faces of the hundreds of soccer-crazy fans rooting for a Nigerian victory against Argentina at a viewing center in Ipaja-Ayobo area of Lagos State last week Tuesday, at…

  • Court nullification of Imo APC congresses: we will appeal judgement coalition alliance

    — 6th July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa,Owerri Members of the Imo state APC Coalition Alliance said that they were shocked over the nullification of the state Congresses by a Federal High court sitting in Owerri, Imo state capital, saying that they will certainly appeal the judgement.  This was just as the Coalition Alliance have vowed that Governor Rochas Okorocha will…

  • Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West

    — 6th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the governorship election billed for September 22 in Osun State, aggrieved traders, students, artisans and youths yesterday hit the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital,  and embarked on a peaceful protest over alleged marginalisation of Osun West Senatorial District in the governorship seat. The protesters who turned out in their hundreds…

  • Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed

    — 6th July 2018

    The four top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) charged together with IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detained at Kuje prison, Abuja since 2015 have been released. The defendants are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Bright Chimezie, David Nwawusi, and Benjamin Madubugwu, who were charged with offenses relating to “preparations to secede from Nigeria” and…

  • CAN suspends nationwide protest slated for July 11

    — 6th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has suspended the nationwide protest that was hitherto scheduled for July 11. CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, had in a statement on Thursday, mobilized Christians to a peaceful protest nationwide on July 11, to register their discontent with the state of Nigeria, particularly the inability of the Federal Government…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share