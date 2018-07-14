How to make Crispy fish batter

Punchy, yet tasty Margarita

Margarita remains one of the perfect choices for a lunch date or a quiet evening at home.

Here’s how to make the perfect margarita:

Items needed:

• Smirnoff Ice

• Gold tequila

• Brandy-based orange liqueur

• Kiss Mix (any flavour with a sweet and sour taste)

• Limes

• Ice

How to prepare:

• Salt the rims of glasses you plan to use. To do so, pour salt into a small plate, rub the rims of the glasses with lime, and press them into the salt. Fill the glasses with ice.

• In a blender, combine Kiss Mix, Smirnoff Ice, tequila and gold tequila.

• Blend until smooth.

• Pour into glasses, squeeze a quarter lime into each glass, and serve.