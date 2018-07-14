– The Sun News
How to make Crispy fish batter

— 14th July 2018

Ingredients:

• Fish (Pieces)

• Flour

• Tomatoes (Sliced)

• Green chili (Chopped)

•Turmeric powder

• Bread crumbs (Fresh)

• Red chili powder

• Black pepper (Powdered)

• Water

• Lemon juice (Fresh)

• Coriander leaves

• Oil for frying

How to make batter fried fish

• Rub turmeric and salt on the fish and keep it for 1⁄2 an hour.

• Mix flour, chili powder, pepper, green chilis, bread crumbs, coriander and water to a smooth paste.

• Heat oil in a wok.

• Coat the fish nicely with batter and fry till golden brown on low flame.

• Garnish with lemon and tomato.

• Serve with chips and coleslaw if you wish.

• Serve hot.

 

 

Punchy, yet tasty Margarita

Margarita remains one of the perfect choices for a lunch date or a quiet evening at home.

Here’s how to make the perfect margarita:
Items needed:

• Smirnoff Ice

• Gold tequila

• Brandy-based orange liqueur

• Kiss Mix (any flavour with a sweet and sour taste)

• Limes

• Ice

How to prepare:

• Salt the rims of glasses you plan to use. To do so, pour salt into a small plate, rub the rims of the glasses with lime, and press them into the salt. Fill the glasses with ice.

• In a blender, combine Kiss Mix, Smirnoff Ice, tequila and gold tequila.

• Blend until smooth.

• Pour into glasses, squeeze a quarter lime into each glass, and serve.

 

11 impressive benefits of corn (3)

Cont. from last edition

Eye & skin care

Yellow corn is a rich source of beta-carotene, which forms vitamin A in the body and is essential for the maintenance of good vision and skin. Beta-carotene is a great source of vitamin A because it is converted within the body according to the amount required by it. Vitamin A can be toxic if too much is consumed, so deriving it through beta-carotene transformation is ideal. It will also benefit the skin and mucous membranes, as well as boost the immune system.

The amount of beta-carotene in the body that is not converted into vitamin A acts as a very strong antioxidant, like all carotenoids, and can combat terrible diseases like cancer and heart disease. That being said, smokers need to be careful about their beta-carotene content, because smokers with high beta- carotene levels are more likely to contract lung cancer, while non-smokers with high beta-carotene content are less likely to contract lung cancer.

Control diabetes

In recent decades, the world seems to suffer from an epidemic of diabetes. Although the exact mechanism for this cannot be pinpointed, it is generally related to nutrition. Studies have shown that the consumption of corn kernels assists in the management of non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus (NIDDM) and is effective against hypertension due to the presence of phenolic phytochemicals in whole corn. Phytochemicals can regulate the absorption and release of insulin in the body, which can reduce the chance of spikes and drops for diabetic patients and help them maintain a normal lifestyle.

Cosmetic benefits

Cornstarch is used in the manufacturing of many cosmetic products and may also be applied topically to soothe skin rashes and irritation. Corn products can be used to replace carcinogenic petroleum products which are major components of many cosmetic preparations. Many of the traditional skin creams contain petroleum jelly as a base material, which can often block pores and make skin conditions even worse.

