The International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Nigeria, Benue State chapter, has disclosed that plans are underway to build a shelter where displaced women and their children could all be accommodated until they can go back to their homes.

Newly-elected President of FIDA Benue, Dr. Magdalyne Dura disclosed this, at the weekend, during the election of new executives to oversee the affairs of the association in Benue State for the next three years.

She stated that already, FIDA is making arrangements to get a hectare of land to build a portable shelter where women who are passing through domestic violence can stay pending when they are able to get a place of their own.

She lamented that most times, women going through domestic violence in the state do not have a place to go to when such calamities befall them, a development which most times make them end up in abusive environments.

The new chairperson of FIDA also, in her manifesto, pledged that the association would open a Library for research purposes as well as operate a loan scheme to empower younger female lawyers in the state.

She thanked her colleagues for the confidence reposed in her and her executives saying, “For each and every item on their manifesto, hold us accountable and by the end of our tenure we soul have achieved all we pledged.

Earlier, outgoing chairperson, Barr. Margaret Achu, expressed joy that she was handling over FIDA Benue branch to a vibrant executive and solicited the support of members so that FIDA Benue can reach its Olympian heights.

Others elected alongside Dura are Mrs. Prisca Ula (Vice Chairperson), Amine Mbasughn (Secretary) and Alachi Regina (Assistant Secretary).

Suswam Terfa Michelle was elected as Treasurer, Ityohena Mwuese Blessing as Financial Secretary, Adingi Awashima as Publicity Secretary while Felicity Utange got elected as Assistant Publicity Secretary.

Earlier the Chairman of electoral committee, Dr. Caroline Ashar-Ekpendu said that the incoming exco will take the association to greater heights.

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Nigeria, Benue State chapter, has disclosed that plans are underway to build a shelter where displaced women and their children could all be accommodated until they can go back to their homes.

