– The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2018 - One dead as Senator escapes assassination in Taraba
17th September 2018 - Resign now, Akeredolu tells aides seeking elective offices
17th September 2018 - APC’ll win 2019 elections, FG insists
17th September 2018 - Rights group offers free legal aid to 7 prisoners in Onitsha
17th September 2018 - Imo guber: Eche wants level-playing field for aspirants
17th September 2018 - I rejected PDP’s automatic ticket to join APC – Onyejiocha
17th September 2018 - Ekweremadu has fought Buhari for 3 years – VON DG
17th September 2018 - PDP inflicting hardship on Abians -APGA
17th September 2018 - 2019 Presidency: Don’t vote in leader with gender, religious, ethnic bias, Nigerians urged
17th September 2018 - Why I didn’t defect to APC with Shekarau – Takai
Home / National / One dead as Senator escapes assassination in Taraba
ASSASSINATION

One dead as Senator escapes assassination in Taraba

— 17th September 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

One person has been confirmed dead and others injured after a failed attempt by persons suspected to be factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), attacked Sen. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident in a phone interview with our correspondent, in Jalingo, said the senator was addressing party loyalists in Bali when a mob attacked the venue and attempted to lynch him before security persons on ground whisked him away.

Misal said that in the ensuing confusion, a member of the vigilance group, who was on ground was shot by an unknown persons and he died immediately.

READ ALSO: Resign now, Akeredolu tells aides seeking elective offices

According to the police image maker, “Yesterday, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf was addressing party members in Bali when a mob stormed the area and if it were not for the timely intervention of the security, he could have been lynched.

“Fortunately, our men were able to whisk him away to safety. Unfortunately, in the course of this chaos, one of the vigilante personnel was shot by a stray bullet and he died instantly.

“We are working to find out who were behind the attack and very soon, we would be able to give you more update.

“In the meantime, the Commissioner of police CP David Akinremi has warned political parties and politicians to be very careful in going about their activities so that they would not result in the breakdown of law and order.

“The command cannot sit back and watch people take to lawlessness in the name of politics. The safety of every citizen of this state is of paramount concern to us and we would not sacrifice it on any alter or for any reason.

“Let me also warn youths who are making themselves available for use as thugs to desist as the command would not hesitate to take decisive actions against anyone who violates the law,” Misal said.

Efforts to get Sen. Yusuf to react to the attack were in vain as he did not pick his call and did not reply to text messages sent to him.

READ ALSO: Ekweremadu has fought Buhari for 3 years – VON DG

However, one of his aides, Alhaji Jameel, told our correspondent that the attack was believed to have been carried out by party members loyal to Sen. Aisha Alhassan in protest against the inauguration of Alhaji Ibrahim el-Sudi as the new state chairman of the party.

Jameel said that thugs loyal to the Sen. Alhassan group had earlier tried to attack Sen. Yusuf, in Jalingo, on Friday, and hurt one of his aides instead when they could not get to him.

In the words of Jameel, “The Aisha Alhassan group tried to attack the senator who is the leader of the APC in the state since he identifies with the unity group.

“They failed in the attack but smashed some of his cars and injured one of his aides.

“On Saturday, the senator and other party officials went to Bali to inaugurate the zonal officials for central zone and was they mobilised again attacked him.

“One of his aides was injured with a horn and several others beaten up but the security intervened in time to stop the mayhem. The senator is safe as he escaped unhurt”, he said.

READ ALSO: Flood hits 4 Bayelsa communities

Sen. Alhassan did not pick her calls and so has not reacted to the allegations as at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, Governor Darius Ishaku has described the violent clashes between the APC rival groups in the state as the ‘height of indiscipline’ and a dangerous signal ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Governor Ishaku called on political parties and politicians to eschew violence and any act that is capable of causing public disorder to desist from such as the state government would not sit back and watch people take the law into their own hands causing a breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASSASSINATION

One dead as Senator escapes assassination in Taraba

— 17th September 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo One person has been confirmed dead and others injured after a failed attempt by persons suspected to be factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), attacked Sen. Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, who confirmed the incident…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Resign now, Akeredolu tells aides seeking elective offices

    — 17th September 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed any member of his cabinet seeking political offices in next year’s general election to resign from his government forthwith. The governor gave the directive, at the weekend, through a memo issued by his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale and made available to Daily…

  • APC

    APC’ll win 2019 elections, FG insists

    — 17th September 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Sunday, insisted that the  APC will win the 2019 general elections on the basis of its performance. The Federal Government also said international publications such as HSBC and the Economist  that used to feed fat on questionable supplements paid for by the Federal Government, have seen a drastic…

  • PRISONERS

    Rights group offers free legal aid to 7 prisoners in Onitsha

    — 17th September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A human rights group, known as Human Dignity Restoration Association (HDRA), has offered to give free legal services to seven prisoners at Onitsha Prisons in Anambra State. The group said it was motivated to offer the services due to some prisoners being allegedly dumped and abandoned in prisons, without anybody coming…

  • IMO GUBER

    Imo guber: Eche wants level-playing field for aspirants

    — 17th September 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, OWERRI Immediate past secretary to Imo State Government and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir George Eche, has insisted he is not going back on his aspiration. This was just as he said what is needed is for the party to provide a level-playing field for…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]