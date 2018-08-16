Nuggets on back pain

Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event such as accident, lifting weight, etc that could be responsible for the pain and discomfort in your back.

Back pain does not discriminate. There are sufferers everywhere dotting the globe. It affects the white, the black, etc. Back pain does not respect hierarchy in the office. It affects chief executives, directors of organizations as well as cleaners in the office. Common back pain does not have borders.

Prolong sitting or standing can predispose one to back pain. Long period of sitting can put so much stress on the lumbar (waist) discs and prolong standing will cause fatigue of the longitudinal muscles of the back.

There are thousands of people who are silent sufferers of back pain. They go about their businesses/vocations in serious pain. Their pain may be dull and annoying, sharp and stabbing pain. Some victims of back pain may experience continuous pain that is non-stop.

Excruciating back pain has caused many people to abandon their domestic responsibilities while others have lost their cherished office jobs. Some victims of back pain have been sent to early retirement by the monster.

You are especially at risk in the first half of the day; that is the period you give your best to your daily activities. So be sure you think back during this period; meaning that you should be conscious of how you use your back in your daily vocations, etc. In other ward, be sure you assume proper body mechanics in activities such as lifting, sitting and so on.