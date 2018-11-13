Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

As part of efforts to boost its internally generated revenue, the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has established a world-class ICT and Prometric centre for corporate services, as well as to promote information technology in the country.

The centre, an endowment project of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is adjudged as one of the few standard-testing centres in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview, the Centre’s Administrator, Badamosi Abdul Wahab, described the centre as a ‘one-stop shop’ for all local and international examination bodies due to its array of ICT based services.

He explained that the centre has earned for itself to be a certified centre for Microsoft professional examination due to its array of technology based facilities.

“It specialises in providing training and IT services such as computer based testing, teleconferencing, web development, web hosting web maintenance, software development and professional examinations among others.”

Badamosi added that the Centre has been positioned to take advantage of the opportunities within both government and business based on the available state-of-the-art technology and qualified academic and professional staff.

“For customer analysis, it is obvious that the centre has a very strong market potential for variety of ICT services, as well as examination centre that could bridge the knowledge and professional gap, especially in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.” He further explained.

Badamosi noted that the centre’s architectural design was built to take the cognisance of disabled persons as environmentally friendly while using the facilities provided.

Also speaking on the rationale behind the establishment of the centre, Badamosi said: “For a university to survive, sustain itself and grow, it has to take a revolutionary look at novel ways to increase the quantum of financial resources at its disposal. So, the centre is projected to provide the milking point for the university,” Badamosi said.