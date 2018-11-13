Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government, on Tuesday, approved and released the sum of N2.7 billion for the payment of outstanding gratuity and death benefits of deceased retired civil servants of state, local governments and primary teachers across the state.

Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed Augie, through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Usman Shehu Dakingeri, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen, in Birnin-Kebbi, where he stated that the payment would cover 2,005 pensioners up till 2017.

But Pensioners in the state who described the action of state government has laudable appealed to the government to correct anomalies in the payment of 2012-2013 retired civil servants gratuity and pension.

Augie explained that “The Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has graciously approved the release of N2.7 billion for the payments of outstanding gratuity and death benefits of deceased retired civil servants for the State, Local Governments and Primary school teachers across the State.

“The second batch of the payment of retirees which us immediately is 100 percent and will cover up to January, 2017. However, the total number involved in this payment are 2,005.

READ ALSO: 2019 Elections: CAN appeals to desperate politicians to observe decorum

“The Ministry of Finance has assured that all above retirees will be paid their benefits immediately”.

In his reaction, leader of pensioners in the state, Alhaji Babangida Garba Gwandu, commended the state government for approving and released if the money for the payment of retirees stressed that the anomalies in the payment of retired civil servants between 2012-2013 should be redress too.

Gwandu in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday said, “It is very good attempt. Now we are talking that the state government has started doing good thing now.

“Glory be to God that the Governor is doing good think. We are still appealing that as His Excellency considered the gratuity of 2015 to 2017 pensioners, he would still considered and correct and approved the payment of gratuity arrears and pension arrears of those who retired in 2012 and 2013.

“If he does that we shall be grateful to him. Until then we will not stop. We will continue begging, pleading to the government.”