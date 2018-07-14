Culinary adventure of West Africa

Togo’s range of food is a one-page menu. By the time you sieve out the Ghanaian and Beninese cuisines, you are left with just a handful of victuals. In Nigeria, Togolese are renown for Ewa agoyin, cooked beans served with onion and pepper fried in palm oil. Togolese do not import their cuisine; they simply deploy their cookery to varieties of food available anywhere they go. You have to be in their country to discover their indigenous fares. Some 12 years ago, While in Lome, I had my first encounter with potato leaf soup served with starchy dough. Though delicious, it violated my culinary sensitivity, and I had stayed away from it. In the morning, vendors sold a concoction of rice, bean and gari. The first few days, I had stayed away from the impossible mix, preferring to take a trip to the market where I’d sat down to a heavy meal of Amala and other varieties of the Yoruba menu. By the third day, however, curiosity got the better of me. Just a taste and I discovered one of the most amazing foods on the West Coast, but somehow, Togo foods did not jell with me.

In contrast to the ‘food drought’ of Benin and Togo, Ghana is a land of plenty as per variety. But what Ghanaians eat is vastly different from the Nigerian culinary delight.

A shortlist of popular Nigerian staples that Ghanaians do not eat includes pounded yam, semolina, Amala, Eba, Akpu. You have to find yourself in the homes of Nigerians living in Accra to get a taste of these popular staples. Years ago when I lived in Accra, myself and Solomon, our Ghanaian driver, used to make a fortnight journey to East Legon for a Semo treat at Mrs Imam’s and to Otunba Dele Momodu’s House of Ovation at Dzorwulu, Airport Road, for eba and vegetable soup. Rice is available––not the long Indian grains common in Nigeria but Thai Perfumed rice.

Overall, you cannot go hungry in the city. There is at least a chop bar every one kilometre in any direction in major cities such as Accra, Kumasi or Cape Coast. In the evening, the street swarms with food vendors of all kinds, but the Ghanaian menu is not so diverse, compared to Nigeria’s. You can tick the meals off your fingers: Kenkey, Banku, Kokonten, Waakye, Fufu and Omo tuo (rice balls).

The first day I sat in a chop bar my food arrived in a wide, elliptic clay pot, the dumpling immersed in a pond of soup with chunks of meat on it. That is how patrons of chop bars prefer to be served.

Ghanaians are generous with soup. You are meant to lick and sip it after consuming your Fufu or Banku. They are not ‘leaf’ eaters as Nigerians, so do not look forward to cooked bitter leaf, waterleaf or amaranthus in a typical Ghanaian restaurant. Okro is the popular soup, followed by groundnut soup, light soup and palm nut soup. The popular vegetable is cocoyam leaf used to cook Kontomire soup. I have no liking for it. Most of the time, I asked for palm nut soup, and in its absence, groundnut broth.