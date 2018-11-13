Civil society groups, Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), Peace and Anti-Corruption Advocacy (PAC) and Transparency Network Centre (TNC), have commended the courageous initiative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), under the leadership of the Comptroller General (CG), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, for a prayer session for peaceful 2019 general elections.

As part of its strategy towards the ember months and the Yuletide, the CG had a strategic meeting with Commandants from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, on the way forward to perfect and re-strategise their security apparatus, in order to check incessant vandalism of critical national assets by criminals across the country.

“It is believed the world over that criminals and hoodlums do strike at periods like this, especially when people go about their businesses celebrating the reason for the season,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi: Umahi warns employers over rejection of corps members

In a joint statement signed by the Executive Secretary, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele of CWAI, National Coordinator of PAC, Comrade James Okoronkwo and TNC’s National Coordinator, Farouk Umar, they applauded the foresight and initiative of the helmsman of the NSCDC, for the security strategic meetings of the state commandants and hailed his nationalistic disposition towards the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections by declaring one week prayer and fasting, starting from December 13 to December 20, 2018.

“It is, indeed, a noble and patriotic idea that should be emulated by all well-meaning Nigerians, including our security agencies, as prayers are also required to tackle some of our security challenges in the country.

“Human efforts alone cannot do it. The assistance from God Almighty is required to rid the country of criminalities once and for all,” they said.

The trio called on all Nigerians “at this time to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of persons or group of people whose activities are capable of derailing the much-needed peace and national security of the country .

They also enjoined Nigerians to be at alert and fully cooperate with the security agencies as the security of life and property cannot be left alone in the hands of the agencies, but a collective responsibility of all and sundry.