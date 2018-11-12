Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, warned employers of labour over rejection of corps members posted to their organisations by the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state.

Governor Umahi warned that, henceforth, any establishment which rejects members of the scheme posted to it on flimsy excuses would incur the wrath of the state government, warning that such would no longer be tolerated.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, issued the warning during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch C Stream 1 orientation course of the NYSC held at its permanent orientation camp, in Afikpo.

“The employers must accept these youths, treat them as their staff and make good use of their skills and knowledge in their various establishments”, he posited.

This was even as the governor also urged the corps members to effectively integrate with the communities of their primary assignments in order to promote national unity.

READ ALSO: Buhari determined to sustain Basic Education funding says minister

“You should appreciate the many similarities between Ebonyi people and your own culture while respecting the culture and tradition of the people”, he stressed.

He urged them to embark on life-touching community development projects that would benefit their host communities even as he saluted their predecessors for leaving footprints in the sands of time.

He noted that the positive impacts made their predecessors moved the government to renovate facilities at the orientation camp as well as the upward review of corps members monthly stipend from N5,000 to N10,000 beginning from last September.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Ann Ibe, in her remarks, noted that the orientation programme was successful as the corps members exhibited a high sense of duty, commitment, and discipline since their arrival.

“They participated actively in all camp activities such as skills acquisition training, paramilitary drills, citizenship and leadership training, social, and cultural activities and lectures on various local and national issues”, she said.