Akerele’s life has been fraught with suffering, neglect, torture and plain horror from an early age. He was only three years old when his parents divorced. His parents later settled with different partners, and sent him and his elder brother to go live with their paternal grandmother at Magodo-Ajility Road, in the Ikosi-Isheri area of Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos State.

That was the beginning of his ordeal as Akerele started experiencing various forms of emotional, psychological and physical abuse. His grandmother barely fed him and his brother, and always locked them indoors and prevented them from going out to play with other children. “Grandma doesn’t feed us well. Yet she flogs me all over my body with cables,” little Akerele said.