The Sun News
Latest
17th February 2018 - Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities
17th February 2018 - Ritualists den discovered in Osun
17th February 2018 - UNICEF pledges to address violence against children
17th February 2018 - Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence
17th February 2018 - 2019: Tinubu meets Wamakko, Tambuwal in Sokoto
17th February 2018 - Renowned playwright, Akinwunmi Ishola dies at 79
17th February 2018 - Italy rages: Violent murder, dismemberment of local girl is connected to Nigerian illegals
17th February 2018 - Suicide bombers kill 18, injure 22 in Borno
17th February 2018 - Lalong pardons 2,000 teachers sacked by Jang, retires 747 others
17th February 2018 - 2019: 2,800 APC members defect to PDP in Nsukka
Home / National / UNICEF pledges to address violence against children

UNICEF pledges to address violence against children

— 17th February 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its commitment to continue to partner with government at all levels and all stakeholders to address the high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria.

The Officer in Charge of UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Idrissa Yeo, stated this in Bauchi, during a workshop on ethical reporting training and media dialogue organised by the Bauchi State Television (BATV), in collaboration with UNICEF.

Yeo stated that UNICEF would continue to work hard with the Nigerian government at the state and federal levels, parents and care-givers, community and civil society, the international community, among other actors involved, in protecting children.

He said that UNICEF is starting a new programme from 2018 to 2022, which will centre on child survival, starting with health, nutrition, WASH, and Child protection.

Yeo, therefore, appealed for the continued support of all stakeholders, particularly the media, saying the media will be the backbone of the success of the new UNICEF programme

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Bauchi Field Office, Ladi Alabi, disclosed that recent studies had shown that there was a high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria.

Citing VACS 2014 report, Alabi observed that before the age of 18 years, approximately six out of every 10 children in the country experience some form of violence

She disclosed that  one in two children experience physical violence (punching , hitting with a fist, kicking, whipping, beating with an object, choking, smothering, trying to drown, burning intentionally).

“One in four girls and one in ten boys experience sexual violence. One in six girls and one in five boys experience emotional violence,”  she said, while the majority of children who experience physical, sexual or emotional violence in childhood do so on multiple occasions, with 80 per cent -physical violence, 70 per cent -sexual violence and 80 per cent-emotional violence respectively.

Sadly, she noted, perpetrators of physical violence against children are overwhelmingly people whom children know, even as they are not speaking out, seeking or receiving services.

Alabi said that the implication of violence against  the child include decrease in brain function, Learning impairment  and low school performance, poor performance at work, high risk behaviour, drug and alcohol addiction, early pregnancy and low capacity as parents and incapacity to maintain relations, cycle of poverty and cycle of violence among others.

She opined that in order to develop an effective protective environment for the child, there must be a connection between the various factors, actions and activities.

Alabi said: “There must be coordination between the actors involved, to develop a system where roles and mandates are clear, and a system able to provide comprehensive services to address the needs of children; through a comprehensive approach.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Delta PDP crisis: Lawmaker, 5 LG exco members suspended for alleged anti-party activities

— 17th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State is getting messier by the day as the leadership of the party in the area has slammed an indefinite suspension on a sitting lawmaker, Mr. Emeka Nwobi. Nwobi was suspended for alleged anti-party activities alongside five…

  • Ritualists den discovered in Osun

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A ritualists den was, at the weekend, discovered in Ilobu Town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State. Daily Sun gathered that several nefarious activities had been going on at the den until men and officers of the state’s Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Adeoye Finmihan, discovered and raided…

  • UNICEF pledges to address violence against children

    — 17th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed its commitment to continue to partner with government at all levels and all stakeholders to address the high prevalence of violence against children in Nigeria. The Officer in Charge of UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Idrissa Yeo, stated this in Bauchi, during a…

  • Aregbesola tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, diligence

    — 17th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on Nigerian youths to secure a better future for themselves through hard work,diligence and productivity in all their endeavours. The governor said, for Nigeria to reclaim her glorious position of providing genuine and outstanding leadership among the comity of nations, her youths must ‎rise…

  • 2019: Tinubu meets Wamakko, Tambuwal in Sokoto

    — 17th February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto National Leader of All Progressive Party (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, arrived Sokoto State to meet with former governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as part of his reconciliation task. Tinubu was received by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and accompanied by APC chieftain, Alhaji idi Farouk, held a closed…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share