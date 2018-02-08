The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / National / Over 20m Nigerian children malnourished – UNICEF

Over 20m Nigerian children malnourished – UNICEF

— 8th February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that over 23 million children are malnourished in Nigeria while more than 10 million are also at the risk of malnourishment due to imminent food insecurity.

UNICEF’s nutrition specialist for Bauchi Field Office, Mrs. Philomena Iremi, stated this, on Thursday, during a workshop organised by the UNICEF in collaboration with Bauchi State Television on Ethical Reporting Training and Media Dialogue for media practitioners.

Iremi stated that of the over 39 million children in Nigeria, over 23 million representing about 60 per cent are malnourished while about 5.5 per cent of these were acutely malnourished.

Iremi said that the situation was not only unacceptable but also intolerable and urged that urgent measures should be taken to address the looming food insecurity in the country to avoid the situation from deteriorating any further.

“Recent researches have shown that over 60% of Nigerian children are malnourished. We are talking about over 23 Million children here, most of them in the rural areas. This makes them vulnerable.

“Looking at recent development in the country that threatens food security, it is important that we step up efforts to protect the children before this intolerable situation further deteriorates”, Iremi said.

In his presentation, Mr. Onche Odeh said that the survival and protection of every child was a collective responsibility and the media must play a leading role in ensuring that child protection takes its rightful place as national priority.

Earlier, Mr. Samuel Kaalu, the UNICEF communication officer for Bauchi Field Office, said that the workshop was aimed at “enhancing the participants knowledge and consciousness on child right issues and to stimulate response that would guarantee the protection of the child in all ramifications”.

The two-day workshop, which draws participants from  Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Plateau, Taraba, and Jigawa states, was declared open by the officer in charge of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Drissa Yeo, who urged the participants to take advantage of the training to further hone their reportorial skills and contribute even more meaningfully in reporting issues affecting children and other sectors of the society.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th February 2018 at 1:37 pm
    Reply

    Every child of this territory of the natives must have adequate social securities etc. under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria Political Control over this territory of the natives is over and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share