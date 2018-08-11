Chieftaincy title for Uche Nwosu tears Mbaise apart

A press statement dated August 3, 2018 and signed by Chief Ojinere, argued as much. “Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers is a body with bonafide right to exercise the right of conferring chieftaincy titles on anybody from Mbaise or outside Mbaise who in the opinion of the Council, they consider to have contributed directly or indirectly to the welfare of Mbaise Nation and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu eminently qualified as one of those.”

He mentioned the reasons he is supporting the decision of the Council as follows: (1) the recognition and appointment of sons and daughters of Mbaise Nation into very critical and sensitive positions, both within Imo State government and the Federal level (2) endorsement of one of their sons for Senate for Owerri Zone come 2019 (3) the infrastructural developments in Mbaise, namely a campus of the Imo State university, Ahiara Polytechnic (4) over 60 kms of ‘my people’ roads (5) construction of new secondary schools in the offing (6) renovation of primary schools in the offing (7) youth and women empowerment, entrepreneurship training programme, human capital development programmes, etc.

Making a further case for the conferment of the chieftaincy title on Uche Nwosu, he noted that he is serving the whole Imo State of which Mbaise is a part and “is benefiting from his wholistic service.” He argued that Nwosu has had many chieftaincy titles already bestowed on him from within and outside Imo State “and even outside Nigeria” and wondered why Mbaise should be left out. “Therefore, I as an illustrious and bonafide son of Mbaise, and all well-meaning sons and daughters of Mbaise Nation, do hereby, strongly and unequivocally lend our support to the Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers in their bid to confer the Chieftaincy title on Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as planned and already communicated to him.”