APC defections: Move planned 2 years ago, says Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha said that he was not surprised at the waves of defections rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said that the defections had been planned two years ago by the defectors.

Governor Okorocha stated this, on Thursday, while interacting with journalists at Government House, Owerri, where he noted that those defecting from the party were not leaving because they detested the party, but because they realised that they could not achieve their ambitions in it.

He also dismissed the insinuations that APC is in crisis, as being the reason for the defections.

According to him, “APC is not in crisis, those who are leaving the party are those who should leave, they are leaving for their political interest and not because they are not happy with the party.”

Nevertheless, the governor has predicted that two governors from the southeast would soon defect to APC before the primaries of the party.

Similarly, Governor Okorocha has also announced that direct primaries would be adopted by APC in the state to determine the candidate of the party.

READ ALSO: Scavenger bags 6 months imprisonment for theft

He explained that the method was chosen to avoid the occurrence of the earlier problems that marred the first congress held in the state.

Governor Okorocha has also affirmed that the Coalition group, a separatist group of the party in the state, which existed before the congress, has been defeated.

However, he revealed that a reconciliatory committee has been set up by the party in the state to reconcile members of the group as well as others.

But, he regretted that six members of the Coalition he refused to mention their names may not return to the party because of their ‘over-ambitions.’