Igbokwe has failed Mbaise people -Njoku

Henry Okonkwo

Mr. Aham Njoku is a consummate lawyer, writer, social commentator and political strategist. He is presently eyeing the Ahaizu-Ezinihitte House of Reps seat on the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP).

In this interview, he shoots down the notion held by those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State that the party would sweep the polls by a landslide. He expresses the desire to dislodge Nnanna Igbokwe- the current member of the House of Reps representing Ahaizu-Ezinihitte, insisting that the constituency has been poorly represented, and left grossly underdeveloped.

Governor Rochas Okorocha and other party loyalists have always been loud in saying that APC would sweep the polls in any election in Imo State. Where does that leave your aspiration coming from the opposition party?

I disagree with Governor Okorocha and his APC loyalists. There has been serious disputation as to whether Gov. Rochas actually won the elections in 2015. When we went to the tribunal after the last gubernatorial elections in 2015, Emeka Ihedioha was knocked out on technical grounds. So it is preposterous for the governor and his party members to suggest that APC would sweep the polls in Imo State. Certainly not in my region- Ahiazu-Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, where I believe I am going to win the election under the platform of the PDP.

So what are your chances?

My chances are very high. Political parties are only a platform to deliver the candidate. I believe that I am a credible candidate. I’ve been involved in politics from the sidelines. I consult for many political bigwigs. Last time I played a key role in the campaign of Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker of the House of Reps when he ran for the Imo governorship seat. So I think I have paid my dues in supporting other people and I think I have what it takes to get to the National Assembly as a member of House of Reps. And I believe that as a professional for many years, I say with all sense of modesty that I have accomplished a lot and my people need my service at the House of Reps.

Why do you seek to dislodge the present House of Rep member representing your constituency?

Nnanna Igbokwe is the erstwhile PDP representative at the House of Reps, and he has been there for eight years. In the first place, we have a zoning arrangement in my place where people from Ahiazu Local Government would go for eight years, and then the people from my local government which is Ezinihitte would go for eight years. By the zoning system of the PDP, it is the turn of Ezinihitte to have their time in office. But what has happened is that Igbokwe has defected to APC and now wants to go for third term, which is so unfair. I am the only candidate that has the clout to displace him in the election. That is why I am running. He has breached the zoning agreement. He has failed woefully at the House. And my people need me to go there and right the wrongs of Nnanna Igbokwe.

What are you going to do differently from what the present House of Reps member is doing?

He has done nothing, so anything I do now would be a great accomplishment. Aside quality representation, I would have empowerment programmes as my personal constituency project in the wards. I would also strive to meet their needs through job creation and women empowerment. I would also empower the youths in terms of academics and create ICT centres in the 24 wards we have. It doesn’t take much to create because these centres would be sited in the town halls in the wards. I would promote and stimulate growth in sports, Nollywood, Music and Tourism industry in my constituency. Ahiazu and Ezinihitte Mbaise have so many tourist attractions and centres that need to be developed. For example in my place Ezinihitte, we have spring water called ‘Girigiri’ which has been left dormant. If we have responsible leadership in place some of these sites should have been developed and tapped into. So these are just a few ideas I want to bring on board.