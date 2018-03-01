The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Igbokwe has failed Mbaise people -Njoku
1st March 2018 - Buhari should personally reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso -Apugo
1st March 2018 - Interesting things to see at Terra Kulture
1st March 2018 - Discordant tunes from Yobe State
1st March 2018 - Runsewe: How Olabisi Onabanjo University professionals ranked an achiever
1st March 2018 - LIRS introduces e-payment for consumption tax
1st March 2018 - All politicians in office are power-tropic
1st March 2018 - Okowa, unemployment and challenge of job creation
1st March 2018 - Boko Haram: Tumultuous trip to Dapchi
1st March 2018 - Politics of bulldozers
Home / Politics / Igbokwe has failed Mbaise people -Njoku

Igbokwe has failed Mbaise people -Njoku

— 1st March 2018

Henry Okonkwo

Mr. Aham Njoku is a consummate lawyer, writer, social commentator and political strategist. He is presently eyeing the Ahaizu-Ezinihitte House of Reps seat on the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP).
In this interview, he shoots down the notion held by those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State that the party would sweep the polls by a landslide. He expresses the desire to dislodge Nnanna Igbokwe- the current member of the House of Reps representing Ahaizu-Ezinihitte, insisting that the constituency has been poorly represented, and left grossly underdeveloped.
Governor Rochas Okorocha and other party loyalists have always been loud in saying that APC would sweep the polls in any election in Imo State. Where does that leave your aspiration coming from the opposition party?
I disagree with Governor Okorocha and his APC loyalists. There has been serious disputation as to whether Gov. Rochas actually won the elections in 2015. When we went to the tribunal after the last gubernatorial elections in 2015, Emeka Ihedioha was knocked out on technical grounds. So it is preposterous for the governor and his party members to suggest that APC would sweep the polls in Imo State. Certainly not in my region- Ahiazu-Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, where I believe I am going to win the election under the platform of the PDP.
So what are your chances?
My chances are very high. Political parties are only a platform to deliver the candidate. I believe that I am a credible candidate. I’ve been involved in politics from the sidelines. I consult for many political bigwigs. Last time I played a key role in the campaign of Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker of the House of Reps when he ran for the Imo governorship seat. So I think I have paid my dues in supporting other people and I think I have what it takes to get to the National Assembly as a member of House of Reps. And I believe that as a professional for many years, I say with all sense of modesty that I have accomplished a lot and my people need my service at the House of Reps.
Why do you seek to dislodge the present House of Rep member representing your constituency?
Nnanna Igbokwe is the erstwhile PDP representative at the House of Reps, and he has been there for eight years. In the first place, we have a zoning arrangement in my place where people from Ahiazu Local Government would go for eight years, and then the people from my local government which is Ezinihitte would go for eight years. By the zoning system of the PDP, it is the turn of Ezinihitte to have their time in office. But what has happened is that Igbokwe has defected to APC and now wants to go for third term, which is so unfair. I am the only candidate that has the clout to displace him in the election. That is why I am running. He has breached the zoning agreement. He has failed woefully at the House. And my people need me to go there and right the wrongs of Nnanna Igbokwe.
What are you going to do differently from what the present House of Reps member is doing?
He has done nothing, so anything I do now would be a great accomplishment. Aside quality representation, I would have empowerment programmes as my personal constituency project in the wards. I would also strive to meet their needs through job creation and women empowerment. I would also empower the youths in terms of academics and create ICT centres in the 24 wards we have. It doesn’t take much to create because these centres would be sited in the town halls in the wards. I would promote and stimulate growth in sports, Nollywood, Music and Tourism industry in my constituency. Ahiazu and Ezinihitte Mbaise have so many tourist attractions and centres that need to be developed. For example in my place Ezinihitte, we have spring water called ‘Girigiri’ which has been left dormant. If we have responsible leadership in place some of these sites should have been developed and tapped into. So these are just a few ideas I want to bring on board.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Igbokwe has failed Mbaise people -Njoku

— 1st March 2018

Henry Okonkwo Mr. Aham Njoku is a consummate lawyer, writer, social commentator and political strategist. He is presently eyeing the Ahaizu-Ezinihitte House of Reps seat on the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he shoots down the notion held by those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State that…

  • Buhari should personally reconcile Ganduje, Kwankwaso -Apugo

    — 1st March 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Benjamin Apugo is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT) from Abia State. He speaks on the reconciliation efforts going on in the party. He argued that the reconciliation panel, headed by former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu should reach out to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

  • Electoral Commission fixes general elections timetable till 2055

    — 28th February 2018

    As IPAC throws weight behind INEC over 2019 election sequence  Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the General Elections till 2055 in an effort to ensure certainty in the electoral calendar and allow for longterm planning. Speaking on Wednesday at the regular quarterly consultative meeting between the management of INEC…

  • We didn’t expect total support for tenure extension – Oyegun

    — 28th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Oyegun has said that he was not surprise with the reactions of some governors objecting to the extension of the tenure of the national leadership of that party. Speaking to newsmen Wednesday, while reacting to the report credited to the chairman of…

  • Lake Chad conference: Attendees barred from entry without ‘red badge’

    — 28th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja As soon as President Muhammadu Buhari entered the Transcorp Hilton, where the International Conference on Lake Chad is going on, journalists, foreign delegates, others who did not have red badge attached to their tag were barred from entering the conference room.  President @MBuhari is attending the International Conference on Lake Chad (ICLC)…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share