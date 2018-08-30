CBN’s new lending policy for agric, manufacturing sectors

The CBN will provide the necessary incentives to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to grant affordable, long-term bank credits to the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, as well as other sectors of the economy capable of stimulating employment and growth.

Banks interested in providing credit financing to Greenfield (new) and expansion (Brownfield) projects in manufacturing, agriculture and other related sectors approved by the CBN, should apply for release of funds from their CRR.

We are optimistic that the new lending policy will significantly boost the agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Apart from oil and gas sector which accounts for over 70 percent of Nigeria’s revenue, agriculture is another sector that contributes significantly to economic growth.

Without doubt, the new credit policy will boost farming. We recall that under the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme, farmers were given loans at an interest rate of 9 percent since 2015.

But, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that in 2016, the manufacturing sector recorded a decline of N80bn in its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which measures the performance of the manufacturing sector, also declined in the year 2016.

While the apex regulator has been doing well, on the monetary side, to ensure that the financial system regains lost ground, the same cannot be said of the fiscal authorities, that is, the Federal Government. In the past three years, for instance, unfavorable business climate led to economic recession and shut down of many manufacturing companies, while others relocated to countries in the West African sub- region.