– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays
17th August 2018 - Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president
17th August 2018 - Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta
17th August 2018 - 2019: Anti-Ayade protesters storm PDP headquarters
17th August 2018 - Police withdrawal causes panic in Benue IDP camps
17th August 2018 - You’re heating up polity, cleric tells APC, PDP
17th August 2018 - I’m not anti-Igbo – Ambode
17th August 2018 - Demolition notice: Yinka Ayefele sues Oyo govt
17th August 2018 - Kalu’s mutative traducers
Home / Business / CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%
CBN

CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%

— 17th August 2018

Omodele Adigun

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks are to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single interest rate of nine per cent.

This was the outcome of the Bankers’ Committee meeting Thursday in Lagos as  announced by the trio of Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, the CBN Director of Banking Supervision, Mr Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank and Mrs Yemisi Edun, the Executive Director, Finance, of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), According to Abdullahi, the loans will only be available for job creation and expansion plans.

READ ALSO: Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president

His words: “The idea is to have job-creating activities in the economy and also to bring interest rates down within the economy. Although agriculture and manufacturing are the initial sectors that are being considered, a bank can apply if there is a job-creating sector that the bank is operating in, it may be considered. The whole idea is to bring down interest rates, create jobs.

“For CRR refund, that is part of the idea. At the moment, banks funds are held under CRR and they are not being used.The idea came up that we can refund the CRR to a bank that has engaged in lending for a new project or for the expansion of an existing one in the agricultural or manufacturing sector as a way of utilising the CRR.

Anytime a bank lends to manufacturing or agricultural business at a rate that the CBN has prescribed, it will have its CRR refunded to it, up to the amount that it has lent.”

In her comment, Mrs Edun, described the directive as a win-win situation.

“This is very positive for the economy and also positive for banks because the banks will be able to access these funds and be able to earn on it. It will be coming as single-digit rate then it will be positive for the economy. For now, what will happened is that it will be channeled to agric sector and manufacturing. It is for expansion and for creation of jobs”, she stated.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

As for the Commercial Paper to be sold to the banks for them to get the single digit loan, Agbaje said its guidelines would be out soon.

His words: “You heard of the Commercial Paper or bonds that will be issued..The guidelines will come out very soon, The impacts of this is two fold, one, it needs to stimulate certain sectors. And it is going to serve the agiculture and manufacturing. So it will allow people to do Capex, which is for long term; it will give people single digit interest rate loan because the bond is going to expire 10 years. On the part of banks, the Central Bank is going to be very gracious and said to these two sectors. If you have companies that are doing new capital expenditures, expansion to your factories, you will be able to lend to them using some of those things at 9 per cent, using short term loans , the seven –year loans, two-year moratorium on principle.

“This means also it is probably the first time in the history of this country that manufacturing would be able to take fixed interest rate loans for seven years, which means they will be able to plan and all forms of risks will be taken out. I think these are very laudable steps towards improving and growing an economy.

I think the stable macro will allow the central bank and the Banking Committee to start taking meaningful steps toward stimulating the economy.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN

CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%

— 17th August 2018

Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks are to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single interest rate of nine per cent. This was the outcome of the Bankers’ Committee meeting Thursday in Lagos as  announced by the…

  • HOLIDAY

    Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

    — 17th August 2018

    The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday next week as public holidays to enable Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir. The Hon. Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government enjoined Nigerians to use the period to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice…

  • AGUMA

    Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president

    — 17th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Abubakar Mahmoud, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has declared that the late Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) left indelible marks on the legal profession. Speaking during a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, at the Government House,…

  • AMNESTY

    Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta

    — 17th August 2018

    Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said PAP will collaborate with the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on disaster reduction programmes in the Niger Delta. He said the scope of the collaboration would include sensitisation campaigns on environmental hazards, occasioned by…

  • AYADE

    2019: Anti-Ayade protesters storm PDP headquarters

    — 17th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Days after a group of Cross River indigenes stormed the Wadata House, national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, there was another major protest against the Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Thursday. The protesters took over the national secretariat, demanding that the party should not contemplate handing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share